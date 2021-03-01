OLEAN — Some free tax preparation services have changed this year, but officials report help is still available.
Several programs to help file income taxes have shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the city of Olean is continuing to help seniors.
The Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, which pairs those in need — mostly seniors — with trained volunteers to help prepare and e-file state and federal income tax returns. Working three days a week, the program sponsored by the AARP, Internal Revenue Service, and the Cattaraugus County Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is running at the John J. Ash Community Center, city officials reported.
However, appointments are scarce due to high demand.
“All available spots through April 15th have been taken, and we have started a waiting list,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, which manages the rec center’s operations. “It is going quite well with several appointments each day spaced out in 45 minute intervals.”
Officials at the center reported high demand, with residents traveling from the far corners of the county to get help with their filings.
United Way of Cattaraugus County announced that its VITA program — which historically has had volunteers to help those in need — will not offer an in-person program this year due to the pandemic.
However, officials noted that the United Way has partnered with MyFreeTaxes.com to offer virtual tax assistance. The easy-to-follow website guides filers through the process and screens for potential tax credits and deductions. A chat feature allows for help from a trained staff member. In addition, the website can also be used to claim missed 2020 stimulus payments.
Local libraries have also reported they have received tax forms for those without computer access. Check with your local library for hours and what assistance they may be able to offer.
The state Department of Taxation and Finance also reported that registration for free virtual tax filing assistance sessions is now open for single filers with a federal adjusted gross income in 2020 of $72,000 or less.
During a prescheduled virtual webinar session using WebEx or Zoom, department representatives can guide filers step by step as needed through the free tax preparation software.
“This online tax software is a safe, convenient, and secure way to file — and it’s free,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt. “I highly encourage all eligible New Yorkers — especially those with simple returns—to take advantage of this free tax assistance service to avoid fees charged by tax software vendors and tax preparers.”
Register for a session at www.tax.ny.gov/fsa/calendars/default.htm. To learn more about free e-filing, visit www.tax.ny.gov/pit/efile/default.htm.