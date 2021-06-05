OLEAN — An Olean veterinarian plans to open an urgent care facility for pets later this year.
Dr. Katie Gies has an application for tax breaks for the urgent pet care facility before the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
She is proposing to invest $500,000 in machinery and equipment for St. Pup Pet Urgent Care, in 3,500 square feet of space leased from Park Centre Development at Westgate Plaza, 700 W. State St.
New equipment to be purchased for the facility include diagnostic testing equipment, in-house laboratory, blood pressure, EKG, pulse, oximeter, imaging and ultrasound capability.
The application states it will be the only other urgent pet care facility in the region, with the closest facility 1½ hours away. “This level of care is deeply needed in the Southern Tier,” Gies stated in the application.
There would be three full-time skilled jobs in the first year and four full-time jobs in the second year.
The applicant is seeking sales tax exemptions worth about $45,000.
The IDA board of directors will meet Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. at the IDA offices in Ellicottville and via ZOOM video conference to consider new applications.
A limited liability corporation, Walsh-Huskies LLC, has also submitted an application to the IDA for tax breaks for the purchase and renovation of the former Kelly House Lodge in Ellicottville.
Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director, said two local investors plan to purchase and renovate the lodge and a separate house on East Washington Street for $660,000. The 6,000-square-foot lodge, which will have 16 units and the 2,800-square-foot rental home will be short-term lodging to compliment tourism activities in the village and town of Ellicottville. The site also includes room for future expansion.
Walsh Huskies LLC partners Mike Bysiek of Miami, Fla., and Jess Anderson of Olean plan to have one skilled and three semi-skilled full-time jobs in the first year and one skilled and four semi-skilled jobs in the second year.
The project is seeking $45,000 in sale tax and compensating use tax exemptions for the project along with $7,920 in exemptions for mortgage recording taxes and $100,000 in property tax exemptions.
The IDA board is expected to approve sales tax breaks for a $2.1 million summer project including the purchase and installation of equipment including automated snow guns, summer equipment, mowers, aerial park equipment, bike carriers and other equipment.
The Ellicottville resort is seeking sales tax exemptions worth about $167,750.
The IDA board is also expected to approve an application from an Ellicottville retail business, Ava Grace Eco Fashions, for tax breaks from the IDA to move its retail store in Ellicottville from the building it leases at 24 Monroe St. to a building it purchased at 23 Monroe St.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)