OLEAN — Like a restaurant out of the daily special, the Taste of Olean has been 86’d for 2022.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Taste of Olean exhibition of area restaurants due to poor turnout in recent years.
Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber, noted disappointment in the 2021 Taste of Olean — which brought just five vendors for the 34th running of the event.
Finding staff and menu prep for a special event on a Sunday — when many restaurants are closed — can be a challenge, Taste participants have reported in previous years, leading long-time favorites to drop out.
“GOACC decided to shelf the Taste for the time being,” Yanetkso said. “COVID hurt a lot of the restaurants/retail – and focus on our restaurants with the other events we host.
The Taste was originally on the 2022 calendar — and was printed for mass distribution — the Chamber board and events committee met in January and chose to eliminate the event for the year.
Chamber officials hope to tap into the Aug. 13 StrOlean as an alternative, with restaurateurs staying “home” and welcoming in participants.
“We are also going to connect with the restaurants in and around the AHOP (Allegany, Hinsdale, Olean, Portville) area to see about them having an in-restaurant Taste of Olean,” Yanetsko said, hoping to create a similar experience during the Aug. 13 StrOlean event.
“By having the ‘TASTE” in their own restaurants, it’s an ideal situation for them,” Yanetsko said. “Kitchen equipment, staff, inventory, it’s all right there – overhead is completely eliminated with this.”
The Tri-County Arts Council has not made any announcements yet on the Art in the Park exhibition, which has run concurrently with the Taste of Olean.