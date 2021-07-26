OLEAN — The lines were long, picnic tables packed and tummies satisfied during the 30th annual Taste of Olean in War Veterans Park.
Along with the 71st annual Art in the Park and demonstrations from several local organizations, thousands ventured to the park at the corner of East State and Front streets Sunday.
The Saffron family from Bradford, Pa., waited in line for over an hour for their lunches.
Marie Saffron picked up a slaw cup from Big Bossman BBQ, while Sydney Saffron chose to get a pasta salad from CJ Bar-B-Que, which she said was “super good.” Their family also purchased the tacos and burritos from Hungry Burro, giving them a sample of all three food trucks on site.
Marie Saffron said their family had attended the event in past years, even booking local caricature artist Eric Jones, who was in the park drawing portraits Sunday, for a wedding.
“It’s nice weather, but with a smaller selection of places to eat, it was a long line,” she said.
The Taste had five restaurants and beverage vendors and eight participants in the Marketplace at the Taste. Art in the Park had nine artists.
“This past week has been a bunch of ups and downs in regards to food vendors — the Taste was at eight food vendors, down to seven on Wednesday, six on Thursday and then finally at five vendors on Friday,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, chief operating officer for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce. “No one is to blame except COVID and a shortage of staff.”
Looking back over the past 29 years, the event grew too big at its original location, Lincoln Park, Yanetsko said. The Taste was held on the sidewalks of North Union Street for several years until the construction of the roundabouts moved it from JCC campus to its current home at War Vets Park.
Art in the Park, sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Arts Council (CCAC) and held in conjunction with the Taste, is a juried fine arts show showcasing many of the finest artists in southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
The number of hungry customers started strong at the 11 a.m. kickoff, with many lines at the three food truck vendors.
Ann Marie Wright said she changed how she pre-packages her baklava since the last Taste in 2019, which can make it difficult for how people want to purchase it.
“However, I anticipate a sell-out,” she said. “I’m thinking by maybe 3, 3:30 I’ll be sold out. The crowd was phenomenal. I think people really wanted to get out after being cooped up for so long.”
After having a booth set up for 14 years, Wright said some customers return to her every year. She said she was satisfied with the attendance, but was disappointed to see so few food vendors.
“Maybe because it was COVID, but it actually boosted my sales,” she said. “This is my biggest event of the year.”
It turned out Ann Marie’s Baklava indeed sold out of everything by 3 p.m., while Crystal’s Confection of Portville had low inventory around 4 p.m.
Crystal Torrey said it was her first time at the Taste and was pleased with the amount of business she had.
“It’s nice that everything has started to open back up,” she said around 2:30 p.m. “We’ve probably sold through half or more of our stock.”
Torrey said she hopes to be back in 2022 if scheduling works out. “We’re just happy to be here,” she added.
Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, said the initial concept for the Taste of Olean back in 1991 was for restaurants to give food samples of their favorites as well as a few new dishes that the restaurant wanted to introduce, and the same concept is used today.
“Many Taste goers haven’t ventured out to some of our new restaurants, so the Taste is an ideal time to try those new places,” she said. “For our long-steady restaurants, this is the time to introduce new dishes to get those customers back into your restaurant to try the full editions.”
Krissy and Tony Wagner had pulled pork mac and cheese and baked beans from CJ Bar-B-Cue. It was their first time at the event in about four years, and Krissy Wagner said she was impressed with the size of the crowd.
“There are a lot of different events going on today in Olean so it’s great they have the people that they do,” she said.
Yanetsko said organizers were ready to throw in the towel for the 2022 Taste — “the idea is for food vendors, that’s the main idea,” she said. But a former employee of the Chamber, Joyce Louser, told Yanetsko to give it one more year.
“Hopefully staffing levels will be back up to normal and restaurants not as stressed out about those shortfalls,” she said.
Taste organizers will meet in September and the results from restaurant input, committee input as well as board input will be announced as to whether the Taste will return in 2022.
The GOACC and its Taste of Olean Event Committee honored the late Doris Mae Williams, Louis Frungillo Jr. and Paul Green with the 2021 Taste of Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame Awards. GOACC also recognized the more than 40 individuals from the area schools who were the unsung heroes in food service for our children in 2020-21.
The Hospitality Wall of Fame recognizes individuals and/or businesses who have made a significant contribution and given exceptional service to the food service/ hospitality industry in the past and who may continue to do so.
This year, GOACC invited a panel of judges to partake in a blind taste test. The judges included Cindy Smith from WPIG-FM, Olean Mayor Bill Aiello and Portville Mayor Tony Evans.
Four “best” prizes awarded were:
— Taster’s Choice for Overall Best Taste — the Slawich created by the Big Bossman BBQ;
— Taster’s Choice for Best Appetizer — The Soul Bowl from Big Bossman BBQ;
— Taster’s Choice for Best Taste Main Entrée — Quesadillas from The Hungry Burro;
— Taster’s Choice for Best Dessert — traditional baklava from Ann Marie’s Baklava.