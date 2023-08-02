ELLICOTTVILLE — Close to 20 restaurants are preparing to serve up some of their most notable menu items “cafe-style” when the Taste of Ellicottville returns to the downtown area.
Presented by Sysco and produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, plan your visit for Aug. 12-13 and experience all that Ellicottville’s culinary establishments have to offer.
“The Taste is the perfect opportunity to sample a variety of flavors from our local restaurants, all in an afternoon,” said Brian McFadden, Executive Director of the chamber. “Our restaurants pride themselves in offering a dining experience full of variety, and the Taste allows them to share with our visitors their most popular dishes, as well as introduce any new creations they’re working on to get the public’s feedback.”
Small portions of select menu items from each of the 19 restaurants will be offered both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Purchase your food tickets at the event, grab a menu sheet and plan your foodie experience as you saunter the streets and sidewalks, where restaurants will be set up for your outdoor taste-testing pleasure.
Tickets are $1 each, with food items ranging from $1 to $6. Gluten-free and other healthy options will be available to choose from, as will bottled water and other thirst-quenching, summertime drinks.
Voting for the tastiest dishes will be judged by special guest food bloggers and awarded to restaurants in various categories, including Best Of, Healthy Choice, Sweetest Sweet and Kids Choice.
The Kids Choice Award judging panel is now open for nominations. If you have a child aged 6-12 who loves food, contact the chamber and place your nomination. Five kid judges will be selected to play the role at this year’s Taste.
Last but not least, the People’s Choice Award will invite the public to decide which restaurant is their favorite. Look for the QR code during the weekend to cast your vote.
Adding to the fun, restaurants are encouraged to decorate their booths with this year’s theme, “Tailgate Party (Go Bills!),” and a number of children’s activities are being planned to keep the little ones busy while mom and dad socialize.
Visit ellicottvilleny.com or call (716) 699-5046 for more information.