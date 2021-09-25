OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center’s fall interfaith series Spiritual Teachings Across Traditions, continues with a program on spiritual symbolism in the Old Testament by Dr. Samuel Fohr.
The program begins at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 2 at the center, 2275 Dugan Road, and is open to the public. Refreshments are provided and a donation is requested.
Dr. Fohr’s presentation will try to explain some of the central spiritual symbolism of the stories in Genesis, Exodus and other books of the Bible. Along the way, he will discuss the differences between the exoteric and esoteric approaches to religious practice. The emphasis will be on the stages in the path of spiritual realization in our lives.
For over three decades, Dr. Fohr was a professor of Philosophy at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Pa.) and active in the Jewish congregations of Bradford and Olean. He received his Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Michigan with an emphasis on philosophy of religion.
Dr. Fohr research centers on Asian spiritual traditions, esotericism and the spiritual symbolism of Bible stories, myths and folktales. Among his publications are “Adam & Eve: The Spiritual Symbolism of Genesis & Exodus” and “Cinderella’s Gold Slipper: The Spiritual Symbolism of Folk & Fairy Tales.”
Future programs at OMC include Zen Practices with Dr. Ben Howard on Oct. 16 and Taoist Wisdom with Dr. Louise Sundararajan on Nov. 13. For more information, visit www.OleanMeditation.org.