WELLSVILLE — It was a fun night Wednesday when more than a dozen members showed up for the annual Tale or Treasure meeting of the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society.
The TRGHS Tale or Treasure annual meeting name was changed last year to the Annual Larry Browning Tale or Treasure Meeting to honor the longtime Society member after his death. It normally garners the largest number of attendees who exhibit historical items or tell a historical tale.
At Wednesday’s meeting, exhibits from found objects to old wedding certificates were displayed, as well as one which stumped everyone.
A longtime member and former president of the organization, Albert Kerton, unwrapped an antique tool and challenged everyone to guess its purpose. After no one offered an opinion, he explained that it was a glazing chisel used to tap in brads to hold glass panes in wooden window frames.
Alan Forsberg offered photographs and a summary of the Gen. Rufus Scott mansion, which was once located on Scott Avenue. In 1940, Forsberg said, the three-story mansion, one of the largest and grandest homes in the village, was demolished. It was replaced by six smaller homes in a neighborhood that became known as Howe Terrace.
Forsberg drew attention to the 140-foot stone wall that once surrounded the mansion and is the only remnant of the former grand structure. The wall has been restored and can be seen on the property.
“I think it's the longest stone wall in the village,” he said.
Other memorabilia brought before the group included spoons. One was from the old Marathon restaurant once located on Main Street. The other was from the first David A. Howe Library when it was located in what would become the Municipal Building.
A commemorative piece dating from the early 1900s, the silver spoon features the bust of Shakespeare at its tip and a rendition of the building in its bowl.
Christina Case Wightmen displayed the remnants of a pocket watch she found buried in the dirt where she was planting an orchard.
“We've lived on the land for 40 years and we found this buried in the dirt a few years ago. It shows that the land has always been used,” she said.
Jackie Comstock displayed the 1869 marriage certificate from her great-great-grandparents, Oren Sherwood and Emma Baldwin. It was admired for the beauty of its cursive handwriting.
One of the highlights of the meeting was a display of a 1956 paint -by-number artwork, which came with a history of the paint-by-numbers phenomenon that was most popular in the mid-1950s. Most everyone fondly recalled their own PBN works of art.
Prior to the Tale or Treasure meeting, a brief business meeting was held where it was decided that the every-other-month meeting of the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society will now be held at 6:30 p.m. at the David A. Howe Library, starting with the June 1 meeting.
It was noted that the members and the public are invited to attend a tour of the Daily Reporter building, one of the oldest buildings on Main Street, at 4:30 p.m. April 19.
At 7 p.m. May 4 there will be a guided tour of the Methodist Church.
May 4 is also the opening day of the Nathaniel Dike Museum’s 2022 schedule.
The Tale or Treasure meeting concluded with a display of the items that had been brought to the event.
Information on future meetings and events hosted by the TRGHS, the newsletter, meeting and museum schedule can be found on the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society website and Facebook pages.