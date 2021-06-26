OLEAN — About 40 people attended the Take Pride Protest rally in Lincoln Park Friday night to the toots of vehicle horns in support of the crowd at the intersection of Union and State streets.
The rally is the first of a free, family-friendly weekend series of events that is intended to be a “demonstration of visibility and solidarity,” as described on the Olean Region Justice Coalition website.
Wendy Chapman, a member of COLORS and Veronyca’s Showgirls as Wendy Twilight Paige, was there for support as well and spoke of the difficulties that members of the LGBTQ+ community endure here.
“There’s still a lot of harassment,” she said, speaking of men who will approach her with threats of impending violence.
One of the organizers and member of Cattaraugus County PrideCoalition, Leo Wolters-Tejera was on hand to lead the protest.
“My point is to stand and say there is no freedom without justice and equality for everyone,” he said. “… It’s so easy to feel alone in rural America, even if you’re not queer. It’s not a hard and fast division.”
Wolters-Tejera spoke of a 2020 study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health that shows there are between 2.9 and 3.8 million LGTBQ+ people. He pointed out that not all of them could be living in big cities, but also rural areas like ours.
Joel Thomas of Olean was there to check out the differences between big city demonstrations and that in Olean.
“I’m here to celebrate gay pride and see how the crowd was here,” he said. “I lived in big gay communities in Texas and Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) and wanted to see how it was here.”
Other events this weekend include:
- Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. — Pride Pop-up Shop at WT Hair, 1781 Park St., featuring Go Peggy Pride clothing and Just Like Grandma Made baked goods.
- Saturday, 7 to 11 p.m. — Pride Dance Party at Four Mile Brewing, 202 E. Greene St., Olean.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Big Gay Brunch, Four Mile Brewing. $15 admission includes brunch with vegetarian options and one cider mimosa. Donations accepted to cover the cost of those who cannot afford to attend.
- Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. — Pride in the Park Picnic, River Park, West Union Street, Allegany. Music, games and food trucks on-site.
- 2 to 4 p.m. — Activity stations for adults and children with Accessible Circus Arts, including juggling, plate spinning, hoop dance and more, with Benjamin Berry, a teaching artist and performer based in Alfred.
- 4 p.m. — Performance by Veronyca’s Showgirls, with a special appearance by Vincent Paige.
The weekend wraps up the month-long nationwide celebration of Pride (Proudly Representing Intersectionality, Diversity and Equity) Month after having been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Events are sponsored by CCPC, Conversations, Olean Regional Justice Coalition and WT Hair.