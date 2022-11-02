Taggerty feeling at home as new Walsh president

Dr. Colleen Taggerty, the new President at Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School, chats with Walsh senior Matt Karmer during a recent class.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — A former Olean City School District superintendent is back in the classroom five years after her first retirement.

Dr. Colleen Taggerty is settling in as the new president at Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School, an appointment few could have predicted when she left public education in 2017.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social