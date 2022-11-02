Taggerty feeling at home as new Walsh president

OLEAN — A former Olean City School District superintendent is back in the classroom five years after her first retirement.
Dr. Colleen Taggerty is settling in as the new president at Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School, an appointment few could have predicted when she left public education in 2017.
In a small, private school classroom, Dr. Colleen Taggerty said kids have changed through the years — but not that much, she assures. Learning is a journey, and the rest takes hard work and faith.
“The kids remind me why we’re here. They’re learning through play, at the start of this remarkable journey to building the next generation,” she said, breathing in the moment on a busy day.
About a month into her first school year in a vastly different environment, she’s already feeling at home and devoted to the school’s mission. Taggerty has been too busy to tote in her favorite Mickey Mouse office knick-knacks. She’s learning the financials and philosophies of a private Catholic school and exploring the intersections of her expertise and the school’s needs.
Taggerty said she already has a great partnership with Principal BethAnn Owens and Assistant Principal Nicholas Burt. “I look to them, actually, because there are things about Walsh/STCS that I haven’t learned yet,” she said.
During the ensuing five years, Taggerty filled in as interim superintendent at Fredonia in addition to coaching aspiring school administrators. She volunteered more and reflected often.
“I never really stopped working, and I wanted to develop myself in areas outside of education,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve changed all that much. My core values remain the same: I believe in people, I believe in destiny and I believe in the culture of our community.”
A SCHOOL IN NEED
The Walsh/STCS Board of Directors sought an admin experienced in fulfilling educational missions and building sustainability in lean times. In Taggerty, they got one baptized in the most difficult fiscal constraints ever to face New York state public schools.
That she also has unrivaled expertise in curriculum philosophies, special education and early-childhood teaching is a fantastic bonus, said Frank McAndrew, board president.
“Dr. Taggerty will spark a groundswell of community support,” he said. “Throughout the years, the community has been Walsh’s strength and anchor. She embodies that spirit and will lead us into the future to do what we do best: serve the kids.”
The contrast is clear. At Olean City School District, she managed multimillion-dollar budgets. Total enrollment at Walsh/STCS is typically less than one Olean graduating class. A pleasant experience thus far, she said, has been nurturing relationships with alumni and donors, upon whom the school relies in part for mission advancement and financial support.
Taggerty ventures into the classrooms often as possible, especially in the early childhood Montessori program.
“Education is education, but it’s how we go about that education that’s different,” she explained. “Here at Walsh, we have the ability to control our own destiny with regard to our belief structures and with who we are within the school.”
As a Catholic, Dr. Taggerty wouldn’t say she tempered her faith while in public education. It was just never a matter of community discussion. Now faith is relevant — it’s in the job description — and her spiritual and professional sides can co-exist.
“Walking into this school as the president and knowing that chapel is downstairs and available,” she said. “I can go in and sit. I can have peace. I can have a conversation with God. It’s very calming and freeing. When I walk into school, I feel like I’m in the presence of God.”
CHILDCARE PROGRAM
A childcare solution will soon be open to dozens of area families and current members of the Walsh/STCS community.
Through the Invest in New York — Child Care Desert grant, STCS will open Evergreen Childcare, a new Montessori-based program within the small, private academy by Nov. 21 with grant funding for up to $400,000 from the state Office of Children and Family Services.
The program will include six daycare rooms: two infant rooms for up to 16 children, two toddler rooms for 24 children and two preschool rooms for 34 children. It’ll also support a program for school-aged childcare before and after school and during holiday breaks.
“This area truly is a child care desert, and so many have long struggled with access to safe, compassionate care while leading busy work lives,” said program director Ashlyn Burt. “That’s why, as an educator and working mother myself, I’m so proud to be building this new program at Walsh/STCS from the ground up.”
The program will follow the school’s current Montessori-based format for early-childhood education. It emphasizes outdoor play, sensory experiences, social and emotional learning and early language arts and math skills. It’ll be open to all families, regardless of faith affiliation.
To Taggerty, the program is yet another step toward improving the school’s footprint as a strong educational resource. Earlier this year, Walsh/STCS also opened the Volpe International Residence Hall to house cohorts of international boarding students.
“We’re working so hard to fulfill the school’s current educational mission while evolving it for new generations of students locally, regionally and even internationally,” she said.
Burt said state research found that for every childcare spot available, there are five children trying to get it, leaving 80% of guardians having to make difficult decisions – often between working and staying home.
“To combat this shortage, they opened up a grant for new providers to open many more child care spaces,” she said. “While we will not be able to completely fix the shortage, it will be way less of a struggle to find care in our area.”
For more information on Evergreen Childcare, contact Burt at daycare@walshstcs.org.
INTO THE FUTURE
Today, Taggerty wrestles with big questions about the next steps for Walsh/STCS. This month’s financials and documents supporting the new childcare program at STCS await review on her desk.
Excitement abounds for building new programs, improving existing ones and tackling the school’s 2021-26 Strategic Plan. The backdrop of a potential building sale by the Diocese of Buffalo, however, adds uncertainty.
But Taggerty has been there before, having successfully navigated building sales by OCSD when state budgets siphoned millions of dollars from public schools in the early 2010s. She learned much in those trying years, using that experience to build a viable path forward to continue providing education.
“We don’t get aid from the Diocese anymore,” she said, “so we really have to make sure that the monies we have coming in are allocated appropriately and that we’re spending every dime wisely, in ways that support the kids, our mission and the programs Walsh can offer.”
Taggerty considers Walsh/STCS “one of the best-kept secrets” as a local, regional and even international educational option.
“But we don’t want to be a secret,” she added. “People know what Walsh is and what it stands for on the surface, but without diving deeper into who we are and interacting with us, you don’t truly know how all these things come together to produce such great results right in our own backyards.”