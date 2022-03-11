ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University senior Hannah Roesch will be recognized as the Jandoli School of Communication’s 2022 Mary A. Hamilton Woman of Promise.
The Woman of Promise ceremony begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Robert R. Jones Room of the Doyle Conference Center and is open to the public.
Roesch, a journalism major from Syracuse, is an advocate with a passion for writing and creating. With a commitment to public service and an inquiring mind, her work fuses the values of journalism while emphasizing the voices of the unheard.
“Our faculty was enthusiastic in its decision to honor Hannah as this year’s Woman of Promise,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School. “She has impressed her professors with strong writing skills and a sincere desire to make the world a better place.”
Kathleen Brady, ’68, a historian, journalist and author, will give the ceremony keynote address.
Brady is the author of “Ida Tarbell: Portrait of a Muckraker” (University of Pittsburgh Press, 1989) and “Lucille: The Life of Lucille Ball” (Hyperion, 1994). Her latest book, “Francis and Clare: The Struggles of the Saints of Assisi,” was published by Lodwin Press in November 2021.
Brady is a mentor-editor in the Op-Ed Project, at www.theopedproject.org, and former reporter for Time magazine. Brady is on campus as the Lenna Visiting Professor from March 14-27, during which time she will present classroom lectures and public presentations.
The Woman of Promise Award is named in honor of Dr. Mary A. Hamilton, ’59, professor emerita of Journalism and Mass Communication at St. Bonaventure. The award is presented to a female senior who excels in and out of the classroom and sets a good example for her peers.
The recipient is a student who, in the faculty’s opinion, possesses all the skills necessary to not only succeed but also thrive in her postgraduate career.