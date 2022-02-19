Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New York... Ellicott Creek Near Williamsville affecting Erie and Genesee Counties. Tonawanda Creek At Batavia affecting Wyoming, Erie, Niagara and Genesee Counties. Tonawanda Creek At Rapids affecting Erie and Niagara Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York... Allegheny River At Olean affecting Cattaraugus County. Black Creek At Churchville affecting Monroe and Genesee Counties. .Heavy rain and rapid snowmelt on Thursday will continue to result in high flows and flooding today. For the Black Creek...including Churchville...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Allegheny River...including Olean...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Ellicott Creek...including Williamsville...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tonawanda Creek...including Batavia, Rapids...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 145 PM EST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Allegheny River At Olean. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flood stage, flooding possible on Union Street in Allegany and East Riverside Drive 1 to 3 miles upstream of Olean. Some farm lands along the river are also impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:16 AM EST Saturday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:16 AM EST Saturday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.9 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.3 feet on 03/11/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&