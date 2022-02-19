SYRACUSE (TNS) — The way a lawsuit tells it, an illegal marijuana market made life difficult for the friars at a Catholic church on the city’s North Side.
“The odor of cannabis smoke has infiltrated and permeated Assumption Church buildings,” the lawsuit charges.
A mix of concerts and marijuana markets contributed to a sensory overload for Assumption Church and led to a legal fight in Onondaga County Court.
The marijuana market, better known as The Farmer’s Market presented by the CNY Lounge, operated semi-frequently for at least three months in the space connected by an underground walkway to the church property. The market subleased space from the Alien Opera House, a music and event venue, which leases the building from developer Steve Case.
The odor was just one way that events being held in the space disrupted the friars, who also live at the church property, according to the lawsuit filed by the church against the building’s owners.
Sometimes, the friars could hear late-night concerts at the venue, according to the lawsuit. Other times, the venue’s events blocked friars’ access to come and go from the connected properties.
After lawsuit was filed by Hancock Estabrook for Assumption Church on Feb. 9, the marijuana market moved to another location on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill. The market has since been forced to move from that location, too.
The church and its lawyers declined to comment on the lawsuit. The organizers of the marijuana market had not returned multiple emails and messages on social media requesting comment.
Selling marijuana is still illegal in New York despite the legalization of possession of small amounts. Markets and small store operations selling marijuana have popped up across the state, including in Syracuse.
Syracuse police are not arresting people for marijuana possession or sale. The county district attorney’s office is not prosecuting people, either.
The only consequences in most places for selling marijuana before the state regulations have been put in place are the threat of a cease-and-desist letter from the state and that sellers may not later receive a license to sell.