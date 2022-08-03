LITTLE VALLEY — Swine showmanship, market hogs and the 4-H Breed/Open Show were held Tuesday in the livestock judging ring at the 179th Cattaraugus County Fair.
SWINE
Showmanship Grand Champion Showman: Quinn Pence. Reserve Champion Showman: Erin Hayes.
Highly Commendable Showman: Kyra Pence.
Commendable Showman: Easton Pence
Market Grand Champion: Easton Pence.
Reserve Champion: Quinn Pence.
Highly Commendable: Nick Beaver.
Commendable: Gabby Champman.
RABBITS
Breed Grand Champion Female: Juleah Britton.
Rabbit Grand Champion Pen of Market Rabbits: Khloe Duffy.
Reserve Champion Pen of Market Rabbits: Juleah Britton. Grand Champion Showman: Justin Maul.
Reserve Champion Showman: Taylor Costa.
Highly Commendable Showman: Khloe Duffy. Commendable Showman: Erika Conhiser.
Grand Champion Rabbit: Gracelynn Thropp.
Reserve Champion Rabbit: Amelia Maul.
Grand Champion Fur Rabbit: Kayden O’Neill.
Reserve Champion Fur Rabbit: Amelia Maul.
Grand Champion Utility Rabbit: Renee Uberty.
Reserve Champion Utility Rabbit: Kayden O’Neill.
HORSE
Games
Mini Walk/Trot 7-11 Grand Champion: Reagan Gaylor. Grand Champion Senior: Karina Duerr.
Walk/Trot 7-11 Reserve Champion: Oakley Horse. Walk/Trot 12 & Up Grand Champion: Lakelyn Washington. Reserve Champion Senior: Lindsey Kolb.
Walk/Trot 12 & Up Reserve Champion: Collin Nielson. Novice Grand Champion: Allie Barnes.
Novice Reserve Champion: Emma Veno.
Pony Grand Champion: Kendyl Rogers.
Grand Champion Junior: Gracelynn Lutes.
Pony Reserve Champion: Sydney Gleason.
Junior Grand Champion: Peyton Rogers.
Reserve Champion Junior: Mallorie Miller.
Junior Reserve Champion: Kyleigh Rohwer.
Senior Grand Champion: Hayley Stang.
Senior Reserve Champion: Harper Smith.
WESTERN HORSE
Walk/Trot 7-11 Grand Champion: Abby Long.
Walk/Trot 7-11 Reserve Champion: Gracelynn Lutes.
Walk/Trot 12 & Up Grand Champion: Collin Nielsen. Walk/Trot 12 & Up Reserve Champion: Lakelyn Washington.
Novice Grand Champion: Caysie Troutman.
Novice Reserve Champion: Savannah Morello.
Pony Grand Champion: Jessica McCune.
Pony Reserve Champion: Lindsey Kolb.
Junior Grand Champion: Sammi Minich.
Junior Reserve Champion: Danica Silleman.
Senior Grand Champion: Emma Veros.
Senior Reserve Champion: Hayden Kolb.
MONDAY'S RESULTS
GOAT
Grand Champion Showman: Isaac Dechow.
Reserve Champion Showman: Erika Conhiser. Commendable Showman: Kyra Pence Highly. Commendable Showman: Easton Pence.
Grand Champion Market: Kyra Pence.
Reserve Champion Market: Easton Pence.
Highly Commendable Market: Emily Chapman. Commendable Market: Khloe Duffy.
Best Doe in Show: Erika Conhiser.
Best Junior Doe in Show: Erika Conhiser.
Best Udder in Show: Erika Conhiser.
Poultry-Fancy Best Standard Purebred Hen: Khloe Duffy. Best Standard Bred Purebred Cock: Khloe Duffy Best.
Cross Bred Hen: Renee Uberty.
Best Cross Bred Cock: Wyatt Uberty.
Best Egg Cross Hen: Renee Uberty.
Best Egg Cross Cock: Brice Corbin.
Grand Champion Bantam Hen: Logan Goddard.
Grand Champion Purebred Bantam Hen: Dagon Uberty. Best Champion Waterfowl: Logan Goddard.
Best Champion Opposite Waterfowl: Logan Goddard.
Grand Champion Costume: Khloe Duffy.
Reserve Champion Costume: Logan Goddard.
LIVESTOCK JUDGING
1 — Katelyn Storer.
2 — Taylor Costa.
3 — Tarryn Herman.
DAIRY JUDGING
1 — Addyson Shawley.
2 — Rebekah Graser.
3 — Katelyn Storer.