Swimathon event for Colt Matz

Volunteers turned out Saturday at the Olean Family YMCA for the Lapping Leukemia Swimathon to raise funds for 10-year-old Colt Matz of Portville, who is battling leukemia, and his family. At the hot dog stand and dessert tables are (from left) lifeguard Brooke Pecorella, an organizer of the event, and 8-year-old Isabella App, Caroline Todd, Gavin Meger, Alexis Trietley and Kearstin Foster, hot dog cook Cory Pecorella and Dave Conner of the Allegany Police Department. People throughout the area have rallied to support Colt, who has been hospitalized at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo since early May while he awaits a bone marrow transplant.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

