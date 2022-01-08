OLEAN — After 44 years with the organization, Barb Sweitzer will retire as chief executive officer of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers in May.
She will continue to work for the Y as the director of strategic initiatives supporting important projects and initiatives.
“The Board of Directors has developed a CEO Search team that is working with the YMCA of the USA to hire the next CEO who will build upon the success of our YMCA today and maintain excellence in leadership to assure a strong YMCA for generations to come,” said Mike Hendrix, board chair.
While Sweitzer will exit on May 6 as CEO, she looks forward to working with the new CEO to ensure a smooth transition and introduction to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ communities. She will stay on part-time leading capital development projects and other assigned strategic initiatives.
“Barb’s willingness to continue to support the Y with her wealth of knowledge and experience is critical to our success in leadership transition and our future endeavors,” Hendrix added.
Sweitzer has had a long career with the YMCA starting as a lifeguard in 1977. She has worked continuously with the Y while earning her degrees and has held numerous positions including aquatic director, health & wellness director, associate general director and CEO. In 2008, she left the local YMCA to work for the YMCA of the USA as a consultant to Ys in the Northeast region.
Sweitzer returned to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers in 2018 as the interim CEO and eventually settled into the role. She led the efforts to navigate the past two years in the coronavirus environment and ensuring the YMCA continued to meet the most pressing needs of the community including changing the Y into Learning Labs to accommodate remote learning.
In Sweitzer’s tenure, her most notable work has been Community Corporate Challenge, building the new Olean YMCA, expanding preschool child care in Olean and Bradford communities, growing the endowment and annual campaigns to support the mission of the Y, merging the Olean and Bradford YMCAs and leading numerous staff in their Y careers.
“I am so blessed to have the opportunity to work for an organization that I have loved. For over 44 years, I have woken up ready and eager to work — not many people can say that,” she said. “I will truly miss the day-to-day operations but know it is my time to slow down. I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to serve in working with the new CEO and finishing some important endeavors.”
On behalf of the YMCA board, Hendrix said, “It has truly been a blessing to have Barb rejoin our YMCA as CEO. Her leadership, drive and vision are an inspiration for all of us on the board.”
The CEO Search Team has posted the position and hope to have the new CEO announced sometime in April.