Sweitzer retiring next Friday as YMCA CEO

OLEAN — As a second-grader who recently moved to Olean, Barb Sweitzer knew the YMCA would always be a special place for her. Whether splashing around in the pool or playing in the gym, the Y was her home away from home.
“I was what they called a ‘Y Rat,’” she said. “When I got to be a teenager, I was a volunteer and loved helping teach swimming lessons or help with events or whatever I could, and I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Over the next 40-plus years, from a lifeguard to the health and wellness director, the Y became more important than Sweitzer ever expected. Now, she’s exiting as CEO this Friday.
“The Y is in a good place, and we’ve done a lot over the last four years that’s really positioned the Y to strategically move in a new direction and a great time to bring a new visionary leader in,” she said. “It’s also a good time personally as I spend some time with my husband as he’s been completely supportive of my career. I’ve been married to the Y, now it’s time to be married to my husband.”
While looking forward to working with the new CEO to ensure a smooth transition and introduction to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ communities, Sweitzer will stay on part-time leading capital development projects as director of strategic initiatives.
“I’m anxious and excited about the opportunities the next page of my life has,” she said. “The Y has been who I am. When I walk down the street and people see me, they think of the Y, and that’s all I’ve known.”
YEARS IN THE MAKINGSince 1977, Sweitzer has worked continuously with the Olean YMCA while earning her degree in physical education, serving as aquatic director, health and wellness director, associate general director and eventually CEO.
“It’s been the most incredible and rewarding career anyone could ask for. I can honestly say there was never a day I didn’t wake up ready and raring to get to work and make a difference,” she reflected. “The thing about working at the Y is no two days are ever the same.”
In Sweitzer’s tenure, her most notable work has been Community Corporate Challenge, building the new Olean YMCA, expanding preschool child care in Olean and Bradford communities, growing the endowment and annual campaigns to support the mission of the Y, merging the Olean, Bradford and Wellsville YMCAs and leading numerous staff in their Y careers.
“What I liked most was being able to impact the community I love so much,” she said. “I’m sure I could do this job in another community, but it just was very special to do it here.”
Throughout the decades, Sweitzer said the Y has seen many changes, from the large-scale constructions and mergers to the advancements in technology.
“When I first started we didn’t have computers, we didn’t have fax machines, we didn’t even have cell phones,” she laughed. “But the things that are strong and true is that the Y is centered around family and community, and we’ve pivoted wherever we’ve needed to.”
Sweitzer noted a significant childcare shortage in the early 1980s led to the Olean Y building its own childcare center, even though that wasn’t part of what the organization originally did.
“We just evolved over time,” she said. “When I first got the CEO job, we had 1,000 members, but when we built this Y (in 2004) we had 6,500 members. It’s definitely been fabulous to watch it grow.”
RECENT VENTURESIn 2008, Sweitzer left the local Y to work for the YMCA of the USA as a consultant in the Northeast region, eventually becoming senior resource director. She later returned to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers in 2018 as the interim CEO and eventually settled into the role.
“How could you write the script any better, to end your career at the place where you started?” she said.
Most recently, Sweitzer led the efforts to navigate the past two years in the coronavirus environment and ensuring the Y continued to meet the most pressing needs of the community, transitioning several spaces into learning labs to accommodate remote learning.
“I’ve never had to work harder or smarter than during that time,” she recalled. “The Y could only step up to that challenge if the community agreed. If organizations like Cutco and other local donors didn’t step forward and say we believe the Y can do that, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”
Sweitzer said the most rewarding part of her career has been the people — from the Y members and staff to members of the board and community as a whole.
“We come from a generous community that is very caring,” she said. “When we can wrap the passion of the Y mission with that caring community, great things happen.”
Along with the transition in leadership, the Olean YMCA recently announced plans for construction of the new Erick Laine Outdoor Center, which will expand the footprint of the Y property on Wayne Street and is expected to open in June 2023.
“I feel incredibly blessed in my own way to put a little stamp on my gratitude to what Erick has meant to this community and to our Y,” Sweitzer said. “It’s going to be an incredible addition to this community, and I’m so glad I have the opportunity to see this through.”
The Y project is expected to cost $4.5 million with projected maintenance. The project includes five outdoor venues: an airnasium, splash park that transforms into a winter play park, playground, fire pit area and a welcome center and bathhouse.
INTO THE FUTUREPicking up where Sweitzer left off, Jeffrey Townsend was named the new CEO by the YMCA of the Twin Tiers Board of Directors.
Townsend comes to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers with more than 26 years of YMCA experience, currently serving at GLOW YMCA where he has served as the vice president of operations, overseeing program and membership operations within Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Following the announcement of his appointing, Townsend said he was thrilled to join the YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ family and looks forward to being a part of the Olean, Bradford and Wellsville communities.
“I’ve been fortunate to have had incredible opportunities for growth and leadership throughout my Y tenure that have prepared me for this amazing opportunity to lead the YMCA of the Twin Tier,” he said.
As for Sweitzer, said she’s looking forward to focusing more on her family and less on the day-to-day operations of the Y. She said she also hopes to spend more time serving the community in ways outside of the Y.
“I’m so thankful for everybody giving me such an opportunity to love and enjoy a lifelong passion,” she added.
When asked if she had any advise for Townsend, Sweitzer said, “Listen to the community, and lead with your gut.”