Suspicious fire guts vacant North Seventh Street home

OLEAN — No injuries were reported Friday after an early morning fire damaged a vacant home on North Seventh Street.
The Olean Fire Department was called at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a fire at 511 N. Seventh. Although no cause has yet been determined, the fire is deemed suspicious, Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported.
Fire and police crews arrived at 3:04 a.m. and saw flames showing from the west side of the two-story wooden house, Richardson said. The blaze was under control around 4 a.m.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property records, the house is owned by Joshua Getz of Cuba and had been valued at $31,000.
Richardson said the structure was boarded up and was confirmed as being vacant. Firefighters did not enter the building, he said.
Crews doused the fire from the exterior to stave off spreading to the south side of the house, Richardson said.
City firefighters responded with two engines, one ladder truck and one ambulance. Trans Am Ambulance Services and Olean police assisted at the scene.
The city's Fire Investigation Team was on the scene earlier Friday.
Richardson said the structure has been deemed unsafe due to severe deterioration and is scheduled for emergency demolition.