OLEAN — The YMCA of the Twin Tiers is hopeful of finding out what the community would like to see in the way of programming and activities as the 2021 year progresses.
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said the agency will dedicate the new year to the theme, Reset 2021, and is offering an online survey that all are invited to fill out.
“We will embrace this spirit of hope in everything we do: helping our community to reset, our members to reset their lives, and our Y operations to reset and thrive,” Sweitzer said in her message to the community. “I am full of great anticipation of a better tomorrow.”
Sweitzer recalled that early in the pandemic, the agency adopted the slogan “Building Tomorrow Together.”
“We continue to do just that — together with you and our community partners, the Y is building a better tomorrow and we will continue to adapt, impact, thrive, and inspire,” Sweitzer continued. “We are resetting in 2021. My sincere thanks for your continued support and being part of the YMCA cause.”
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement, said all are welcome and encouraged to fill out the survey, which can be found on the Y’s Facebook page.
“We’ve felt the importance for the survey in coming out of COVID, but we’ve done community surveys here and there” in the past,” Raabe recalled. “Really with this one, we just wanted to gauge what our members and community are looking for.”
He said the survey, which asks general questions such as which Y the participant uses of the three located in Olean, Wellsville or Bradford, Pa. Other questions ask what the participant’s current membership status is, and what Y programs, in- person or virtual, they use or prefer to use.
Raabe said the survey will be active throughout this week, and will be continuously evaluated by the staff.
On a related note, Raabe said the free six-week RESET Challenge, which began last week, is doing well. The challenge encourages participants to be active 150 minutes, or 30 minutes per day, five days a week. In addition, participants receive emails or texts filled with motivations, challenges, workouts and other activities.
“We have over 700 participants across our communities, half are probably members the other half are not,” Raabe continued. “We’re giving free passes out to non-members and doing everything we can to create opportunities for our community.”
Raabe said the programs offered to school children in the three communities also continues to do well.
He was referring to the Olean YMCA Learning Lab and Child Care Program, which has provided care for young students during their out-of-school time since the beginning of the school year. The program helps parents maintain employment as well as provides scholarships or funding, as needed, for a child’s care.
“Everything is doing extremely well,” Raabe concluded. “We’re just trying to do what is best for the community.”