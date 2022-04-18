The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a challenge to the $10,000 ceiling imposed on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, a controversial provision of the 2017 tax bill ushered into law by President Trump and a GOP Congress.
The Hill reported the court’s move, which came in a brief unsigned order without noted dissent, effectively ended a legal challenge brought by a number of high-tax, Democratic-led states, including New York.
The Republican-led tax cuts capped at $10,000 the amount of state and local taxes that individuals could deduct from their federal income taxes, a move that effectively increased the tax burden on high-earners in states like New York and California.
“Four years ago, former President Trump and a Republican controlled Congress launched an economic attack on New Yorkers,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday in a statement. “Their tax plan handed major giveaways to big corporations, while raising taxes on middle-class families here in New York.”
Democrats squabbled last year as they crafted a budget reconciliation package, which stalled because of opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Democrats from some of the districts and states most affected by the change sought to eliminate or raise the ceiling on deductions, while other Democrats argued that would largely benefit wealthy households.
The limit on the SALT deduction was one of the biggest revenue-raising provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It was needed to offset tax cuts in order to meet the House reconciliation requirement that the legislation contribute no more than $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the 10-year budget window.
In response, four states — New York, Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey — brought a legal challenge in 2018, claiming the tax-deduction cap amounted to congressional overreach and an infringement of states’ rights.
The lower courts rejected the states’ argument, finding that the deduction was not constitutionally protected, prompting the states’ ultimately unsuccessful petition to the Supreme Court.
The Treasury Department — under Democratic President Joe Biden — last month urged the court to turn away the blue states’ request for appeal.
“Congress has acted well within that power both in establishing, and in placing limits on, the deduction for state and local taxes,” the department told the justices in court papers. “As the courts below observed, no constitutional provision compels Congress to provide any SALT deduction, let alone a deduction of a particular amount.”
Hochul said she still believes New Yorkers were wronged by the measure.
“Leaders in the White House and Congress have the power to undo the damage caused by the Republican tax plan and restore the full SALT deduction to help middle-class New Yorkers.”
With costs rising, she urged Washington to “address this critical economic issue” as quickly as possible.
But Howard Gleckman, an analyst with the Tax Policy Center, a Washington think tank, wrote in a brief: “Only about 9% of households would benefit from repeal of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s (TCJA) $10,000 cap on the state and local property tax (SALT) deduction.”
He wrote that more than 96% of the tax cut would go to the highest-income 20% of households. The top 1% of households, those making $755,000 or more, would receive more than 56% of the tax cut.
“TPC estimated repeal would reduce federal tax revenues by $620 billion between 2018 and 2028,” he wrote.
In an interview, Gleckman said the court’s move was “not a surprise.”
“This always was a long shot. New York and the other states claimed that by capping the SALT deduction the federal government was limiting their authority to set their own taxes. But the SALT deduction is a federal provision that Congress can adjust as it chooses. Its impact on state taxation is only indirect,” he told The Hill.