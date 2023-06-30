WASHINGTON — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Friday effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. “This fight is not over,” he said.
The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan, and it leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.
The court held that the administration needed Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with national emergencies, known as the HEROES Act, gave Biden the power he claimed.
U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd Congressional District, applauded the decision affirming that Biden’s plan was unconstitutional.
“Now 87% of Americans won’t be forced to pay for the educational decisions of those that made the choice to take out large student loans,” the congressman said in a statement. “It’s simple: if you take out a loan, you pay it back.”
Biden, who once doubted his own authority to offer student loan forgiveness, said later Friday he would push ahead with a new debt relief plan while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for the decision that wiped out his original effort.
The president said he would work under the authority of the Higher Education Act to begin a new program designed to ease borrowers’ threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.
The Supreme Court ruling was blunt in rejecting Biden’s first plan.
“Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court.
Justice Elena Kagan, wrote in a dissent, joined by the court’s two other liberals, that the majority of the court “overrides the combined judgment of the Legislative and Executive Branches, with the consequence of eliminating loan forgiveness for 43 million Americans.” Kagan read a summary of her dissent in court to emphasize her disagreement.
Roberts, perhaps anticipating negative public reaction and aware of declining approval of the court, added an unusual coda to his opinion, cautioning that the liberals’ dissent should not be mistaken for disparagement of the court itself. “It is important that the public not be misled either. Any such misperception would be harmful to this institution and our country,” the chief justice wrote.
Biden blame Republican officials for causing the dispute that led to Friday’s ruling.
They “had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses. ... And those loans were forgiven,” Biden said. “But when it came to providing relief to millions of hard-working Americans, they did everything in their power to stop it.”
Loan repayments will resume in October, although interest will begin accruing in September, the Education Department has announced. Payments have been on hold since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than three years ago.
The forgiveness program would have canceled $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would have had an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.
Twenty-six million people had applied for relief and 43 million would have been eligible, the administration said. The cost was estimated at $400 billion over 30 years.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said the court’s “latest misguided decision will undermine hardworking Americans building a better future for themselves and their families.”
She said Biden’s plan to alleviate at least $10,000 in student loan debt was “an incredibly important measure” for many families and could have helped as many as 43 million people in crippling debt.
“For far too long, students have had to shoulder insurmountable financial debt to pursue higher education,” she said. “Americans who believe in progress must channel our outrage into fighting for an America that opens doors to affordable, quality higher education and provides students with the resources and support they need.”