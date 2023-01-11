U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — New York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from "sensitive places" such as schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out.

The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners challenging the law. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect.

