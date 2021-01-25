NEW YORK (TNS) — The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s appeal of a 6 1/2-year corruption sentence.
Silver, who was one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, began serving his sentence in August. He was still pursuing portions of his conviction that were upheld in Jan. 2020 by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.
Two conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, indicated they would have considered Silver’s case.
The legal defeat comes less than a week after President Donald Trump left office without granting Silver a pardon. The Lower East Side Democrat was reportedly in the running for a get out of jail free card from Trump.
Silver secretly took $800,000 in legal fees from real estate developers with business before the state from 2005 to 2015.
Silver was twice convicted of running a separate $3.1 million scheme involving legal referrals for mesothelioma patients. The Appeals Court tossed out Silver’s convictions for that scam because they did not meet legal standards for extortion.
He apologized at his sentencing in July, saying he’d destroyed his reputation.
“My use of my office for personal gain was improper, selfish and ethically indefensible,” Silver said. “I want to be clear: what I did was wrong.”
