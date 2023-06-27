Incumbent Farmersville Supervisor Melanie Brown defeated Councilman Pamela Tilton 19-8 in the Republican primary for supervisor.
All five towns with primary voting Tuesday — Farmersville, Delevan, Machias, New Albion and Red House — were Republican contests
The two candidates will face off again in November, as Tilton is on the Democratic ticket and Brown is on the Republican and Conservative lines.
Brown is against the proposed 340 megawatt Alle-Catt Wind Farm, while Tilton is seen as more pro-wind turbines because of the revenue that would come to the town if the wind farm is built.
Four councilmen candidates also ran in the Republican primary for two seats. Brown’s slate of candidates, Joshua Lord and Harold McCown both polled 18 votes to defeat Thomas Callaghan, who had eight votes and Douglas Seymour, who had seven votes.
Lord and McCown are also on the Conservative line. Douglas and Seymour will appear on the Democratic line in November.
IN OTHER GOP primary races:
Dayton
Supervisor
Aaron M. Huber received 23, defeating Supervisor Paul Luce, who received one vote and Jacqueline M. Mac Donald, who had three votes. Luce is running on the Conservative line in November.
Clerk
Incumbent Clerk Rachelle L. Cook, lost to challenger Kelly L. Kuhaneck, 23-6.
Councilmen
Incumbent Councilman Jake Hansen-Ivett, who got 25 votes and challenger Thomas Chupa, who received 22 votes, won the GOP primary over incumbent David Kohler, who had 3 votes and Donna M. Crisanti, who also got 3 votes.
Highway Superintendent
Incumbent Highway Superintendent Larry R. Miller outpolled Brian J. Taber, 25-4.
Machias
Supervisor
Supervisor Stephen J. Cornwall, outpolled challenger Joshua M. Dusterhus 5-2.
Councilmen
Incumbent Councilman Frank E. Bork, got 6 votes and Lettie J. Chilson got 3 votes to defeat Nicholas A. Glasner and Rafael J. Tudela, who each received one vote.
New Albion
Highway Superintendent
Highway Superintendent David B. Rupp shut out challenger George E. Borrowdale, 8-0.
Red House
Highway Superintendent
Highway Superintendent Brian R. Booth got 4 votes to 0 for challenger Ryan Cody Anderson.