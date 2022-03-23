A superseding indictment has been filed against Capitol riot suspect Pauline Bauer, removing her co-defendant’s name from the explanation of charges.
The indictment, handed down by a grand jury on Feb. 14, names Bauer as the sole defendant. The charges remain the same: entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.
The original indictment, handed down by a grand jury last June, named William Blauser of Ludlow as co-defendant. Blauser, who had been cooperative with authorities and contrite before the judge, had pleaded guilty in November to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He received a probationary sentence.
Bauer, 54, of Kane, has gone down a different path through the justice system. Claiming she is a sovereign citizen, Bauer — who refers to herself as a vessel of God rather than a person — has been incarcerated since Sept. 17 for allegedly failing to cooperate with pretrial conditions set by the court. She has argued with Judge Trevor McFadden at prior appearances, and the judge has returned her to jail rather than releasing her.
Bauer had lost an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit to overturn Fadden’s order revoking her pretrial release.
Jury selection and a trial has been set to begin on July 5 in her case.
Bauer was one of the people who allegedly entered the East Rotunda door of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, disrupting the certification proceeding for the presidential election.
Prosecutors said video footage from the riot shows Bauer calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.