ALBANY (TNS) — The State University of New York Board of Trustees — which was roundly criticized for passing on a national search for chancellor before hiring Gov. Andrew Cuomo insider James Malatras — on Monday pledged a “global” search for SUNY’s next chancellor while naming an interim chief for the sprawling 64-campus public university system.
Longtime SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley will take over as interim chancellor on Jan. 15.
Stanley was chosen less than two weeks after Malatras, who had been chancellor since Aug. 2020, resigned from SUNY’s top spot amid a barrage of criticism about his behavior toward staff as both a member of the former governor’s administration, and in posts in the state’s higher education system.
” SUNY has a long and rich history of providing students the opportunity and access to the highest quality education at our premier colleges and research institutions, and President Stanley is the right educator at the right time to lead this prestigious university system,” SUNY Board Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch said in a statement. “With President Stanley’s decades of leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and her unwavering support for students, she is well-positioned to serve our 64 campuses with a proven record of accomplishments, integrity, and intellect.”
The search for a new chancellor will begin next month. The board will work with an executive search firm to identify, recruit, and encourage potential candidates; review the qualifications of applicants, and verify the credentials of all finalists, SUNY officials said.
The decision to conduct a robust and transparent search marks a shift for the politically-appointed Board of Trustees.
Last year. at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Trustees hastily appointed Malatras — who had just three years of experience in academic leadership — at the apparent suggestion of Cuomo ally Larry Schwartz, who served with him on the governor’s COVID-19 task force. SUNY officials said Malatras’s crisis management experience and government ties made him the best candidate to navigate the university system through the health crisis.
The board consistently defended its decision to forgo a national search for chancellor after Cuomo resigned in disgrace in August 2021, even as it was revealed that Malatras (then president of SUNY Empire) helped draft the state’s report on COVID-19-related nursing home deaths that was found to have undercounted victims. He also worked on the governor’s controversial pandemic memoir during the same period.
Pressure for Malatras to step down or be fired began to build when internal text messages released by the state Attorney General’s Office between Malatras and members of the governor’s inner circle showed the Cuomo loyalist mocking and antagonizing ex-Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan in 2019 after she hinted of toxic work culture in the executive chamber. A year and a half later, Boylan became the first of 11 women to accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct.
A tipping point came after the Times Union published audio of Malatras berating a SUNY employee in his capacity as president of SUNY’s Rockefeller Institute for Public Policy in 2017.
Stanley, SUNY’s new interim chancellor, brings with her 45 years of academic leadership experience. She was planning to retire as the 10th President of SUNY Oswego this month after 25 years but has agreed to “set aside some personal plans” to get SUNY through a challenging period, she said in remarks.
Special Investigation
”I do not take lightly our responsibility to make sure we are providing a safe and welcoming environment that allows our students to grow academically and provide the foundation to pursue and reach their goals and dreams,” Stanley said. “During this leadership transition, their success will be my highest priority, and I look forward to leading this great university system to new heights.”
Prior to becoming president of the Oswego campus, Stanley taught in the college’s business school and served as its vice president for academic affairs and provost.
SUNY says her tenure as president has been dynamic. Stanley established a presidential scholarship for outstanding academic achievers that awards over $6 million each year, a “Possibility Scholarship” for disadvantaged students in the sciences, and the pioneering “Oswego Guarantee” that promises necessary classes will be available for students to complete a degree within four years. The guarantee also ensures there will be no increase in the cost for room and meal plans during that time.
Stanley is credited with enhancing the “Oswego Guarantee” with a graduation prize — a $300 Return on Investment awarded to all first-time students who complete their baccalaureate degree in four years or less. Stanley is currently completing a campaign to double the amount of need-based privately funded scholarships.
She is married to attorney Michael J. Stanley. They have four adult children and six grandchildren. She will receive a salary of $500,000.