ALBANY (TNS) — A multi-year error at the state agency that provides tuition assistance has left some college students without the money they expected just weeks after the new academic year began.
But the State University of New York is now pledging to make up for the lost funds.
Each SUNY campus will create a “scholarship” to match the funds lost by each of the more than 3,000 affected students. SUNY Central will then reimburse the campus for the scholarship. The details were announced by memo to each SUNY campus president late Friday.
At issue is up to $5,665 per year for independent students who do not have children of their own. An independent student, as defined by the U.S. Department of Education, means the student is at least 24 years old, a member of the military, or a foster child.
That group found out last week that they are getting much less than they were told they would receive in state aid for college, due to an error by the Higher Education Services Corporation. The corporation is New York’s higher education student financial aid agency.
The corporation told financial aid offices Wednesday that it had discovered the error, immediately reduced students’ awards for this year and that it must be paid back for the money it erroneously gave out in the previous two school years. The payments were made directly to the colleges where the students in question are enrolled.
The next day, SUNY Chancellor John King told SUNY campus presidents to “take no action.” Then on Friday night, he and Gov. Kathy Hochul said they were going to ensure the students were not penalized for HESC’s error.
Hochul directed all SUNY and CUNY schools to “hold all impacted students harmless,” said Hochul’s spokesperson Katy Zielinski.
King explained the reasoning in his letter to campus presidents.
”New York State and SUNY’s priority is to ensure that our students are given the highest and best chance to succeed, and their success should never be curtailed due to a technical error,” King said.
“In coordination with Governor Hochul’s Office and the Division of Budget, SUNY will not let a single student be impacted by the recent technical issues at HESC.”
In addition to creating individual scholarships, each campus will retroactively apply a scholarship for students who were given the wrong amount of aid in the previous two years.
King also sent a message to the students, in which he said, “We will do everything in our power to support your success at SUNY.”
Students who are residents of New York and attend in-state private colleges can also get TAP but it is not clear how many of them are affected and how their situations may be resolved.
The error solely involved independent students who do not have dependents. The Tuition Assistance Program, known as TAP, was incorrectly calculated for the past three years for that group of students, HESC announced Wednesday in a message to colleges.
The corporation called it a programming error and said it was immediately reducing the amount of TAP this semester for those students.
”Consequently, some students will see a significant decrease in their TAP award determinations,” HESC wrote in its message to colleges.
Across all three academic years, a total of 3,274 individual students had 3,514 awards impacted by the programming error, totaling $5.1 million in overpayments.
The corporation awarded $700 million in TAP funds for the 2020-2021 school year, the most recent year for which data was available.
Independent students without dependents are supposed to get far less TAP funding than those who have dependents.
”The error incorrectly categorized independent students without dependents on the same award schedule as independent students with dependents. This error resulted in an overpayment of TAP awards to these recipients during this time,” HESC said in the message.
HESC also directed each college to repay HESC the amount of TAP that had been wrongly paid to colleges on behalf of the students in the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
TAP is described by the state as a grant that “does not have to be paid back” by students.
Students can receive up to $5,665 per year. But there is a narrow set of criteria for independent students to be eligible for the grant and the amount of the grant is determined by certain factors.
An unmarried independent student with no dependents is not eligible for any TAP unless the student has an annual income of $10,000 or less. Such unmarried students who qualify would be allowed a maximum of $3,025 a year, far less than dependent students or independent students with children. A married independent student is also eligible for up to $3,025 if the household income is no more than $40,000.
But independent students who have dependents can make up to $80,000 and still be eligible for the full TAP amount of $5,665.
HESC has not fully explained the error. However, college financial aid officials said it’s possible that many of the affected students fall into two categories: those who were not eligible for any TAP funds, due to their income, or those who were given too much TAP because they were awarded the full amount instead of the limited amount allowed for independent students without dependents.
HESC found the error after inquiries received from New York state colleges, HESC spokesperson Angela Liotta said.
”As part of our role to administer programs in accordance with NYS Education law, HESC notified colleges of the error on September 6, 2023, and is continuing to work on addressing this issue. The agency has taken the steps to help ensure that this does not occur in the future,” she said.
The announcement at first seemed to mean that students would quickly have to find another way to get the money they were expecting in TAP. A financial aid expert said that college financial aid offices are accustomed to assisting students when a source of funds falls through. He advised students to immediately seek help from their financial aid office.
SUNY’s pledge to make up for the gap in funding is likely a relief to affected students because it is already too late for them to drop out and escape their fall tuition bills. At the University at Albany, for instance, if students were to drop out by Sunday, Sept. 10, they would still owe 50 percent of this semester’s costs. The last day to drop out without any financial costs was Aug. 27, one week after classes began.
