ONEONTA (TNS) — SUNY Oneonta will send its on-campus students home and move classes online for the rest of the fall semester.
State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras and SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris announced the decision during a press appearance at the 6,000-student state school Thursday afternoon.
After 100 students were found to have COVID-19, the college entered a two-week “pause” period on Aug. 30 to focus on testing while limiting the spread of the respiratory illness. Now 389 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
"While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great," Morris wrote in a letter to students and faculty. "I know the vast majority of our students have been diligent in protecting our campus since day one. We committed to do everything we could to mitigate this situation, and today, that means ending residential housing for this semester."
All students who have tested negative for COVID-19 will move out from Friday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 7. Students who have been moved to quarantine are asked to remain isolated on campus until they are cleared by the Department of Health.
Students may request permission to remain on campus if they cannot go home.
College students promised to issue students full refunds for room-and-board for the fall semester.
There will also be a process for students who wish to remain on campus to request permission to do so.
To allow students time to move out, the college is canceling classes until Friday, Sept. 4.
