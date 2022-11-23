JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College and UPMC Chautauqua signed an agreement today that establishes a new paramedicine program in the region.

The partnership provides students the opportunity to earn 30 credits each from JCC and the UPMC Regional Paramedic program. Students who complete the JCC-UPMC program will be eligible to take the test for New York State or National Registry Paramedic certification and will earn an Associate in Applied Science in Individual Studies from JCC.

