JAMESTOWN — Advisement and registration for those planning to enroll in the spring semester at SUNY Jamestown Community College is open. New students should request an appointment ahead of their registration, which begins Monday.
“Through academic advising at JCC, faculty and counselors help students develop academic, transfer and career plans in line with their life goals,” Colette Haight, coordinator of academic advising, counselor, and associate professor said. “Advising is a partnership where the student takes the lead in setting their goals, and advisors help them build the pathways to achieve those goals.”