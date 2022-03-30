JAMESTOWN — Well-rounded people often have found a balance of energy in body, mind, and spirit.
SUNY Jamestown Community College has that in sophomore Hannah Hicks. Originally from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Hicks was recruited to JCC for her basketball prowess. She began her studies as a business major, and then made a move to the Society and Human Expression career community.
“I’m more free, and able to do the things I love,“ Hicks shares. “I’m actually diving into animation. I’m learning a new program called Blender. Last year, I took Photoshop and 3D art. I love art!”
The choice to move from her business major to the Society and Human Expression career community was not made lightly. Hicks was concerned about not being able to graduate on a typical two-year trajectory.
The freedom of expression she gained, and ability to pursue a more hands-on course of study, ultimately made her choice worthwhile.
“Everyone’s path is different,” Hicks muses. “Especially me with basketball — taking the JUCO (junior college) route. I had D1 schools looking at me when I was in high school, but I feel like God worked for me during that whole process. This has grown me as a player, and a student. My grades are way, way better.”
As a high school senior, Hicks could have gone to other colleges on basketball scholarships. She chose JCC, originally at her mother’s insistence. Of Hicks’ choices, it was among the closest to her home, and her mom felt good about how the school was handling the pandemic.
“I’m really happy I came here. Ohio is fun, but I want to explore the world!” said Hicks, who says she has D1 schools interested in her playing basketball for them when she is ready to transfer.
Hicks’ passion for working with her hands is apparent in the project she is putting together: a long swath of chicken wire to which she has so far added more than 70 handmade, pastel tissue paper flowers. It will ultimately cascade over the wall of the art studio on campus.
As she continues to craft more flowers, Hicks shares that while she loves all of her art classes, Portfolio is her favorite. “I can do graphic design, interior design, Photoshop — anything I can put my mind to, I can create. Right now, I’m learning how to animate a doughnut. That may seem easy, but it’s not! I’m going step-by-step and learning through the process.”
Hicks appreciates the variety of perspective and creativity she finds in her instructor and fellow students, saying “if you are an art major, come to JCC!”
Hicks continued, “our art teacher is magnificent! She’s an artist herself. I like her because she’s still exploring. There are so many different projects and so many different minds. That’s one thing I really love about art. There are just so many different, incredible minds.”
In addition to being an instructor for the Society and Human Expression career community, Madison Lavallee is an art and gallery outreach coordinator for JCC.
“This is my first year at JCC, and because of students like Hannah, coming to work doesn’t always feel like ‘work,’ Lavallee said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Hannah for two semesters. Hannah is an innovative problem solver, she approaches complex projects with an open mind, and determination. She has a bright future, both on and off the basketball court.
"Hannah and her peers have been instrumental in making the Art and Design Studio an inviting space on campus where students, faculty, and staff feel welcome. Our program supports ‘out of the box ideas,’ encourages collaboration, and helps students find their individual creative voice.”
Hicks intends to get her real estate license this summer in hopes of also getting into interior design, and working with her mom and brother. She appreciates the cost savings of attending a community college, and her attention turns to the word “community.”
“I’m in the paper a lot for basketball, and people in the community will congratulate me,” Hicks shares. “That’s one thing I really like about Jamestown. It’s a family here. I haven’t encountered any bad situations. It’s been nothing but good and positivity.”
Hicks recounts when a teacher brought her a newspaper clipping in which she was featured. It meant so much to her that she has it framed and hanging in her dorm room. She often plays pickup games with community members in the early morning, and she enjoys hearing them say they will be at her game.
“It’s the little interactions that you keep for a lifetime,” she said.
In a short time, Hicks has gained a wealth of experience and wisdom. From sports, to education and career paths, she encourages everyone to stay true to themselves, and their unique vision.
“Don’t give up on your dreams,” she said. “Whatever you have your mind set to, do it. Because if you don’t do it, who will? There’s only one you. So be unique to you, because nobody can be you, and if they try, they’re still not you! Take it step-by-step, little-by-little, and your time will come.