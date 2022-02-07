SUNY JCC opens eSports Room
OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College officially opened its eSports gaming club room on the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean on Tuesday.
The room, located on the first floor of College Center, includes computers loaded with popular games, and is open to all students.
“This campus is now leading where we are going with eSports,” JCC president Daniel DeMarte said to a room full of students ready to get started with gaming. “One of the things you will see next on this campus, perhaps before the end of the year, is an eSports team through the National Junior College Athletic Association. We start here with club activities and expand into the athletic arena with competitions.”