Several area students at SUNY Jamestown Community College have earned membership in Phi Theta Kappa, the national two-year college honor organization.
To be considered for induction, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average.
The students are: Kimberly Kwiatkowski, Allegany; Madison Avery and Audrey Gassman, Cattaraugus; Kohl Budaj, Cuba; Margaret McAuley, Franklinville; Preston Niemeyer, Gowanda; Madison Ferry, Anna Gilbert and Chloe Hirt, Olean; Maddix Deschler-Gilfert, Portville; and Luke Pagett, Randolph.