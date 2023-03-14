JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College has earned several distinctions among the 4,000 schools in University Headquarters’ data pool. The independent educational organization provides information on colleges, entrance requirements, and career paths to help prospective students make informed decisions when choosing a college.
In this year’s assessment, JCC is listed as 11 in the Top Online Associates in New York, and 24 in Best Associate Degree in New York.
The organization describes New York as home to some of the nation’s best institutions of higher learning. It considers community colleges some of the best colleges in New York, as they have flexible schedules for working professionals as well as a traditional campus life for fresh high school graduates.
Two Open House events are planned this spring for interested students to explore JCC’s programs. The first is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon March 25 on the Cattaraugus County Campus, and the second from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 15 on the Jamestown Campus.
University HQ also placed JCC at 16 in Best Online Associate Degree in Computer Science, and 36 in Best Online Associate in Cybersecurity. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in this field is projected to grow 28% in the next decade.
The organization suggests having an associate’s degree in these fields as a way to gain insight and access to entry-level careers within the professions. It also shares that on average, a person who holds a degree will earn more than a person in the same position with the same amount of experience.
University HQ uses government sources such as College Navigator, College Scorecard, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the private job search site Payscale to gather data with a goal of providing a fact-based picture of the colleges they rank. Rankings are primarily based on affordability, academics and graduate outcomes.
Prospective students can visit sunyjcc.edu/openhouse to schedule a tour or register to attend any Open House event.