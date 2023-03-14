JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College has earned several distinctions among the 4,000 schools in University Headquarters’ data pool. The independent educational organization provides information on colleges, entrance requirements, and career paths to help prospective students make informed decisions when choosing a college.

In this year’s assessment, JCC is listed as 11 in the Top Online Associates in New York, and 24 in Best Associate Degree in New York.

