JCC ribbon cutting

From left: Kathleen Martel, director of Workforce Development; Holger Ekanger, vice president of Workforce Development; Daniel DeMarte, president of JCC; and Grant Umberger, director of Workforce Development officially open the newly-renovated Industrial and Building Automation Center, located in the top floor of the Hultquist Library at the Jamestown Campus.

 Photo provided

JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College Workforce Development celebrated the opening of the newly-renovated Industrial & Building Automation Center and the training programs that the space will support.

A public open house took place Friday following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

