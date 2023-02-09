JAMESTOWN — Incarcerated individuals at Collins Correctional Facility will have an opportunity to obtain a college degree through a first-time partnership with SUNY Jamestown Community College.

The U.S. Department of Education announced a third round of the Second Chance Pell Experiment in April 2022. Crystal Rose-Williams, JCC’s assistant vice president of Academic Affairs and director of out-of-area initiatives, learned of an opportunity to gain the federal funding that would bring community colleges into prisons. With a commitment to making education accessible for all, JCC got onboard.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social