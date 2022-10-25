JCC Logo

OLEAN — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1.2 million investment to offer child care at a pair of new 100-slot child care centers at the Olean and Jamestown campuses of SUNY Jamestown Community College.

The award is part of a $15.6 million state investment that addresses child care deserts across State University of New York and City University of New York campuses. The one-time award earmarks $600,000 for a 100-slot child care center on the Jamestown Campus, and $600,000 for a 100-slot child care center on the Cattaraugus County Campus.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social