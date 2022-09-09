JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College professors David Kadanoff and Amber Kautzman were named interim deans ahead of the 2022-23 academic year.
Kadanoff received his doctorat in sociology from the University of California, San Diego, where he was awarded the UCSC Distinguished Teaching Award. Prior to working at JCC, he was a term assistant professor at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.
Kadanoff was associate professor of sociology and psychology and coordinator of sociology, anthropology and geography at JCC previous to his appointment as interim dean.
Kautzman holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics- computer systems from Mercyhurst University and a master's in mathematics from Miami University. Previous to her appointment, Kautzman served as an academic director since 2019 and member of the math faculty as an associate professor for JCC since 2000.
“I am delighted that these individuals have agreed to take on these new responsibilities,” Marilyn Zagora, vice president of academic affairs for JCC. “Each will bring a unique set of skills and fresh perspectives to the work of academic affairs and the college, helping us implement our new strategic plan and positioning the college for a vibrant future.”