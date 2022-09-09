JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College professors David Kadanoff and Amber Kautzman were named interim deans ahead of the 2022-23 academic year.

Kadanoff received his doctorat in sociology from the University of California, San Diego, where he was awarded the UCSC Distinguished Teaching Award. Prior to working at JCC, he was a term assistant professor at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social