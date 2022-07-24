Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs, and Marilyn Zagora, vice president of academic affairs, at SU Jamestown Community College announced the names of students who were awarded degrees or certificates from the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses in May 2022.

A total of 371 students earned degrees and certificates. Highest honors represent a 4.0 grade point average, high honors a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA, and honors a 3.25 to 3.49 GPA.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social