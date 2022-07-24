Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs, and Marilyn Zagora, vice president of academic affairs, at SU Jamestown Community College announced the names of students who were awarded degrees or certificates from the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses in May 2022.
A total of 371 students earned degrees and certificates. Highest honors represent a 4.0 grade point average, high honors a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA, and honors a 3.25 to 3.49 GPA.
Local residents include:
Allegany — Kaitlyn Beimel (A.A.S.: Individual Studies); Nicholas Ensell (A.S.: Communication - High Honors); Eve Kinne (A.A.S.: Nursing); Trevor Kohn (A.A.S.: Criminal Justice - High Honors); Tyler Noga (A.A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors); Ashleigh White (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology - High Honors).
Andover — Makayla Whitesell (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology - Highest Honors).
Angelica — Tracy Jones (A.A.S.: Nursing - High Honors).
Ashville — Bryan Anderson (A.S.: Business-Business Administration); Nora Engstrom (A.S.: Individual Studies); Laci Lawson (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors); Blake Matjoulis (A.A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors and Certificate: Welding Technology - High Honors); Alyssa Reynolds (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Childhood Education - High Honors); Eric Sweeney (A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors).
Belfast — Emma Sullivan (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - High Honors).
Black Creek — Kerigan Pierce (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Sciences - Honors).
Bolivar — Heather Dickerson (A.A.S.: Nursing).
Bradford, Pa. — Monica Callahan (A.A.S.: Nursing - Highest Honors); Melissa Finke (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors); Lindsay Grandinetti (A.A.S.: Nursing - High Honors); Ashton Himes (A.S.: Human Services); Sarah Liners (A.A.S.: Nursing); Nicole Sayers (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors); Sun Yehl (A.A.S.: Nursing).
Cattaraugus — BobbiAn Burdick (A.A.S.: Nursing); Angelia Johnson (Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology - High Honors); Elisabeth Phinney (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Sciences); Justin York (A.S.: Music Industry - Honors).
Ceres — Elizabeth Karnes (A.A.S.: Nursing).
Coudersport, Pa. — John Minor (A.S.: Business-Business Administration - High Honors).
Cuba — Pattie Best (A.A.S.: Criminal Justice); Renee Cook (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Childhood Education - High Honors); Aaron George (A.S.: Criminal Justice - Honors); Desirae Minns (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Sciences - High Honors); Kirstyn Sder (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Childhood Education); Leah Weber (A.A.S.: Information Technology - High Honors).
Delevan — Ellsa Kless (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration - High Honors).
Derrick City, Pa. — Sara Groff (A.A.S.: Nursing).
East Otto — Jordan Keon (A.S.: Individual Studies).
East Smethport, Pa. — Abigail Cummings (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology).
Eldred, Pa. — Marhea Unverdorben (A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors).
Ellicottville — Jenna Hadley (A.S.: Business-Business Administration - High Honors) and Colleen Yatsonsky (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology - Honors).
Farmersville Station — Mariah Wetzler (A.A.S.: Nursing - High Honors).
Forestville — Kaleb Hycner (A.S.: Criminal Justice - Honors); David Kozlowski (A.A.S.: Mechanical Technology - Honors); Aleah Schimek (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors).
Franklinville — Markita Howard (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Early Childhood Education); Lynette Jimerson (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors); Vera Takang (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors).
Friendship — Sadie Vanguilder (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences - High Honors).
Gowanda — Melissa Briggs (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Sciences - Honors); Paige Gabel (A.S.: Individual Studies); Korey Hansen-Ivett (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant - High Honors); Tia Moppert (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Sciences); Shannon OMara (A.A.S.: Administrative Professional - Highest Honors).
Great Valley — Elizabeth Milks (A.S.: Addictions Counseling).
Hinsdale — Dustin Cory (A.S.: Individual Studies); Juliana Dulski (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences - Honors); Danielle Miller (A.A.S.: Nursing); Kailey Rowland (A.A.S.: Criminal Justice).
Limestone — Theresa Redeye (A.S.: Individual Studies); David Reynolds (A.A.S.: Nursing); Mackenzie Yonker (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors).
Little Genesee — Bryar Childs (A.A.S.: Nursing) and Amanda Wetzler (A.A.S.: Nursing).
Little Valley — Erin Baldwin (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors); Madison Cannon (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Sciences - High Honors); Emily Horth (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Early Childhood Education - High Honors); Kayla Lukasiewicz-O'Brien (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant - Highest Honors); Diania Paschen (A.A.S.: Nursing).
Olean — Sierra Abdo (A.A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors and Certificate: Law Enforcement Technology - High Honors); Dezmine Adams (A.S.: Criminal Justice); Cory Brion (A.A.S.: Nursing); Tommielynn Childs (A.S.: Criminal Justice); Keon Cruz (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Sciences - High Honors); Veronica Ferry (A.S.: Media Arts - High Honors); Dakota Forcier (A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors); Florence Gray (A.A.S.: Health Information Technology - Highest Honors); Taylor Ketchner (A.A.S.: Nursing - High Honors); My Vy Lam (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics & Sciences - High Honors); Dylan Main (A.A.S.: Mechatronics - High Honors); Christine Martin (A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors); Isabella Martinelli (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Language, Literature, & Writing - Highest Honors); Hannah Pfeffer (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration); Savannah Puccinelli (A.S.: Human Services); Alyssa Richardson (A.A.S.: Nursing); Chris Russell (A.A.S.: Individual Studies - High Honors); Alivia Schoening (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors); Gabrielle Schulze (A.A.S.: Nursing - High Honors); Damien Smith (A.S.: Computer Science - Honors); Shannen Stein (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant); Andrew Stephan (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration; A.S.: Individual Studies, and Certificate: Entrepreneurship); Lindsey Veno (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - Highest Honors); Gage Weatherell (A.S.: Criminal Justice); Jenna Windus (A.A.S.: Nursing); Jessica Zukowski (Certificate: Entrepreneurship).
Port Allegany, Pa. — Emma Fox (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant) and Corrie Taylor (A.A.S.: Nursing).
Portville — Kayla Patterson (A.A.S.: Nursing - High Honors) and Tyler Robinson (A.A.S.: Mechanical Technology - Machine Tool - Honors).
Randolph — Jaclyn Bush (A.A.S.: Individual Studies); Patricia Keller (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Childhood Education - Honors); Claire Lewis (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences - Honors); Candice Mozes (A.A.S.: Nursing); Kathleen Mueller (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration - High Honors); Mason Pennington (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration - High Honors); Mackenzie Russell (A.A.S.: Nursing - High Honors); Ashleigh Sheldon (A.A.S.: Nursing - Honors).
Roulette, Pa. — Kira Nolder (A.A.S.: Nursing - High Honors).
Salamanca — Tyrone Bowen-Collateta (A.S.: Physical Education Studies - High Honors); Jordan Grinols (A.S.: Criminal Justice - High Honors); Angela Kennedy (A.A.S.: Information Technology - High Honors).
Scio — Ashlynn Scotchmer (A.S.: Human Services - High Honors).
South Dayton — Gabrielle Blair (Certificate: Healthcare Studies) and Isabella Moya (A.S.: Criminal Justice).
Wellsville — Amanda Brownell (A.A.S.: Business-Accounting - High Honors) and Destiny Conley (A.S.: Criminal Justice - High Honors).
West Valley — Derrick Miller (Certificate: Corrections Officer Technology).
Westons Mills — Shantia Willover (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Adolescence Education - High Honors).
Whitesville — Cortni Watson (A.A.S.: Occupational Therapy Assistant - Honors).