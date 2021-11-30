SUNY Jamestown Community College, in accordance with a mandate from the State University of New York, will continue to require incoming and returning students taking on-campus classes to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In addition to students, those planning to participate in in-person college activities or use JCC campus facilities during the upcoming spring semester must provide proof of full vaccination by Jan. 13.
According to SUNY policy, any student who has not shown that they have completed a full vaccine series or been granted an exemption will either be unenrolled, or may revert to fully remote instruction depending on the student's course of study. Students will also no longer have access to any in-person campus activities or services.
Those seeking medical or religious exemption must submit their exemption request by Jan. 13.
The college continues to require face masks in all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated students who have received a medical or religious exemption must participate in weekly pool testing and continue to practice social distancing.
Student-athletes and international students moving onto campus in January must provide a negative COVID-19 test result five days prior to arrival.
JCC’s spring semester begins Jan. 18 at its three campus locations in Jamestown, Olean (Cattaraugus County Campus), and Dunkirk (North County Center).
Registration and advisement for the semester is now open to all full- and part-time new and returning students. Courses will continue to be offered on-campus, off-campus, and an on-campus/off-campus combination.
For more information and to schedule a meeting with an advisor, visit www.sunyjcc.edu/advisement or call (716) 338-1065 to reach the Jamestown Campus counseling center or (716) 376-7520 for the Cattaraugus County Campus counseling center.