Many area students were among the 48 who were awarded degrees or certificates from the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses of SUNY Jamestown Community College in August.
The students, posted by their hometowns, are:
Allegany: John Charles (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - Highest Honors)
Bolivar: Courtney Perkins (A.S.: Individual Studies)
Cuba: Betsy Abramowicz (A.S.: Individual Studies), Rachel Dyche (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - High Honors)
East Otto: Amelie Metzger (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - Honors)
Ellicottville: Elsa Woodarek (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - High Honors)
Franklinville: Delaney Pfeiffer (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - High Honors)
Friendship: Jadyn Golden (A.S.: Homeland Security)
Gowanda: Chelton Bellinger (A.A.S.: Welding Technology)
Great Valley: Jocelyn Wyatt (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - High Honors)
Hinsdale: Christy Childs (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - Highest Honors)
Little Valley: Michaela Pierce (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences)
Olean: Maria DeCerbo (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Early Childhood Education), Stella Gonzalez (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - Highest Honors), Madison Jones (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - Highest Honors), Maryam Mirza (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - Highest Honors), Sara Thomas (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - Highest Honors), Alexis Trietley (Certificate: Healthcare Studies - Highest Honors)
Randolph: Harley Bruyere (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences)
Salamanca: Zachary Helms (A.S.: Sport Management - Honors)
Shinglehouse, Pa.: Brandon Armacost (A.A.S.: Mechanical Technology)
Wellsville: Joshua Winans (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics and Sciences - High Honors)