JAMESTOWN — Dr. Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs, and Dr. Marilyn Zagora, vice president of academic affairs, announced the names of the 48 students who were awarded degrees or certificates from the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County Campuses of SUNY Jamestown Community College in August.
Allegany, Kailee Hagen (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — High Honors), Anthony James (Certificate: Computer-Aided Design & Computer Numerical Control — High Honors), Autumn Johnson (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — Highest Honors), Elizabeth Long (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — High Honors), Devin Neal (A.S.: Individual Studies)
Bolivar, Emma Murphy (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — Honors), Hannah Wiatrowski (A.S.: Individual Studies — High Honors)
Bradford, Pa., Abby Coffman (A.S.: Business-Business Administration — High Honors), Richard Webster (A.A.S.: Information Technology)
Cuba, Claire Benham (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — Highest Honors), Nathan-Michael Gabler (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — Highest Honors), Hailey Kumpf (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — Highest Honors), Desirae Minns (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — High Honors)
Ellicottville, Sydney Saunders (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — High Honors)
Fillmore, Whitney Worthington (A.A.S.: Human Services)
Great Valley, Jalee Evans (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — High Honors)
Hinsdale, Samantha Cordova (A.A.S.: Individual Studies — Honors)
Little Genesee, Megan Austin (A.S.: Individual Studies)
Little Valley, Diania Paschen (A.A.S.: Individual Studies)
Machias, Ashley Kless (A.A.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Social Sciences — Honors)
Olean, Caroline DeRose (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — Highest Honors), Epiphany Isaacs (A.S.: Individual Studies — Honors), Korry Keis (Certificate: Welding Technology — Honors), Lauren Kielar (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — Highest Honors), Justin Lin (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — Highest Honors), Dalton Martello (A.A.S.: Business-Business Administration), Nicholas Smith (A.S.: Liberal Arts & Sciences: Mathematics and Sciences — Highest Honors), Collette Trudeau (Certificate: Healthcare Studies — Highest Honors)
Wellsville, Glen Krotje (A.A.S.: Nursing)