OLEAN — Numerous SUNY Jamestown Community College students from the area received academic awards in May.
They are:
- ALLEGANY: Hailey Jones (Business Administration - A.S. Award and Roger C. Seager Presidential Scholarship), Emily Monroe (Human Services Award), Violet Nolder (Entrepreneurship Award), Nicholas Zampogna (Mechanical Technology Award)
- ALMA: Kristina Metlak (Roger C. Seager Presidential Scholarship)
- CATTARAUGUS: Jill Wakefield (Adele Maytum Hunter Nursing Scholarship)
- DELEVAN: Hillary Austin (Daniel W. Ebersole Memorial Award), Madyson Clayton (Education Award - Early Childhood)
- ELDRED, Pa.: Jon Cook (Gene Haas Foundation Award)
- GREAT VALLEY: Joshua Freundschuh (Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic Team), Alexander Hunt (Computer Science Award)
- HINSDALE: Carrie Chapman (Pat McGee Nursing Scholarship), Mikayla Moshier (Outstanding OTA Student Award and Wilson C. "Trip" Price III Memorial Scholarship)
- OLEAN: Steven Atherton (Information Technology Award), Kiersten Brandt (Health Information Technology Award), Ryanne Cousins (Susan Carlson Scholarship), JohnPaul Cygan (Roger C. Seager Presidential Scholarship), Maria DeCerbo (Education Award - Childhood), Anna Gilbert (Phyllis Kraemer Memorial Nursing Award), Matthew Gnan (Education Award - Adolescence), Jocelyn Huselstein (Thomas J. Burke Memorial Soldiers Love Nurses Award), Alexander Weinbach (Machine Tool Technology (JRWA) Award), Phuc Duong (Penn York American Chemical Society Excellence in Organic Chemistry Award), Genevieve Smith (Constance E. Casey Memorial Scholarship)
- PERRYSBURG: Fox Birdtail (Roger C. Seager Presidential Scholarship)
- RANDOLPH: Paige Johnson (Carl W. and Viola Vanstrom Nelson Scholarship, Human Services Award, and Roger C. Seager Presidential Scholarship), Luke Pagett (Freshman Biology Award and Penn York American Chemical Society Excellence in General Chemistry Award)
- SALAMANCA: Maeghan Collins (Individual Studies Award), Zachary Harvey (Gene Haas Foundation Award), Emilie Nobles (Ted Smith Biology Scholarship)