SUNY JCC announces 2023 commencement speakers

JAMESTOWN — Alizé Scott-Nowell, director of Social Justice and Racial Equity at YWCA Jamestown and adjunct professor for SUNY Jamestown Community College, recently recorded the keynote address that will be shared during the college’s commencement ceremonies virtually on May 12, then on May 13 on the Cattaraugus County Campus and May 14 on the Jamestown Campus.
Scott-Nowell is a graduate of JCC with an associate of science degree in individual studies. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in communication and sociology, and a master of arts in American studies from University at Buffalo - SUNY.
Scott-Nowell’s current work at YWCA utilizes her expertise to build and implement programs that foster meaningful conversations about social justice issues with people of all ages. At JCC, she teaches Introduction to Sociology and an inquiry course called The Black Experience.
“It was very unexpected and exciting to be chosen as this year’s commencement speaker,” Scott-Nowell explained. “My path in life has come full circle — from being a student at JCC, to being an adjunct professor at JCC, to now being the keynote speaker for this year’s commencement at JCC. It really is such an honor and I am so grateful to have this opportunity.”
Scott-Nowell aspires to use her personal experience and educational background to actively work towards creating a better society and striving for the common good for all. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, reading and learning to play the electric guitar.
Drew Roggenbaum of Jamestown is this year’s commencement student speaker. Roggenbaum will graduate with an associate’s degree in criminal justice. He is currently president of JCC Student Senate and a community college representative at the State University of New York Student Assembly.
“It has been an honor to serve as a student leader, positive role model, and president of Student Senate,” Roggenbaum said. “I’ve learned valuable insights on how the college runs, and new things about student life I didn’t know previously.”
Roggenbaum plans to continue his education at UB in the fall to further his criminal justice and political science studies. He enjoys golf, riding ATVs, video games, playing guitar and participating in orchestra.
With overwhelming approval from faculty, staff, and students polled after last year’s ceremonies, this year’s commencement combines in-person and virtual celebrations to honor graduates from summer 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023 classes.
The weekend kicks off virtually at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at sunyjcc.edu/commencement. In-person celebrations at 10 a.m. May 13 on the Cattaraugus County Campus and at 9 a.m. May 14 on the Jamestown Campus will honor students with their cohort as they create an outdoor processional, leading to a stage where each student receives their degree.
Families and friends may walk with their graduate and have a front-and-center view with opportunities for pictures. Several stopping points are available for additional photos, to socialize and view commencement speeches.