JAMESTOWN — An annual tradition for Jamestown Community College’s Alumni Association will look a little different in 2021 — but the spirit behind it will not.
COVID-19 has prevented the association from hosting its annual “Mystery” dinner theater, but thanks to a creative approach, dozens of college supporters will be able to figure out “whoooodunnittt?” in a new, interactive way.
Roughly 250 “Mystery” kits have been sent out to those who have attended the event in the past. Included will be a variety of clues to solve the mystery from the comfort of their homes. Participants wishing to “solve the case” will then send in a donation with their answer submission.
“We were obviously disappointed that we couldn’t gather in-person this year, but we wanted to think of a creative way to keep the tradition alive,” said Heather Morris, JCC alumni director. “Originally, we wanted to make a video or a montage, but we figured we’d actually send out a ‘Mystery’ mailer and have our usual guests try to solve it.”
All donations, much like the annual proceeds from the dinner theater, will benefit student scholarships at JCC — just as they have since the event began in 1989.
“We have people who have come to all 32 mysteries,” Morris said. “And people who have acted in it each year. So, our task was, ‘How can we raise money for the scholarships and the students?’ Because those needs are still there and this brought 200 people to the campus each night.”
Nelson Garifi, executive director of academic innovation, has either organized or been involved with the event since its inception.
“We were brainstorming ideas for a fund-raising activity that wasn’t already overdone in our community,” said Garifi. “At the time, the college owned the Sheldon House, and the association had run a highly successful Halloween Haunted House in that venue for several years. While the haunted house was well-received in the community, we identified an interactive mystery as a better way to raise funds and still optimize the terrific setting of the Sheldon House.”
While the college no longer owns the Sheldon House, the event migrated to the main JCC campus in 2007 to improve parking and accessibility and to provide opportunities for even more guests to attend. Past “Mysteries” have been set as weddings, discos, a casino, a country music show, a USO dance hall, a soap opera set, a bingo hall, an airport, and conventions for Beatles fans, Elvis fans, and clowns. Others have even been musicals. Guests return year after year, knowing that each event will be different.
“One of the factors that I believe has made the events so successful for so many years, is the mixture of comedy and intrigue,” Garifi noted. “Hearing rooms full of people laugh and seeing them enjoy themselves on a cold, snowy evening is very rewarding when you know that people are carrying so many concerns in their lives. It has always been a great escape for volunteers as well.”
And while that physical escape won’t be possible this year, Garifi is pleased that it will be provided in some form.
“I’m glad to see that the alumni association isn’t skipping a beat this year by identifying a creative way to sustain both the mysteries and scholarship support despite the pandemic,” he said.
Morris noted that there are 50 additional mailers available to those who would be interested in participating. Those interested are encouraged to contact her at alumni@mail.sunyjcc.edu or by calling (716) 338-1056.