OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College is hosting military panel discussions titled “My Service Experience: A Sharing from Three Local Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day” on Nov. 10.

Sponsored by Olean’s African American Center for Cultural Development, the events are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Cutco Theater on JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus. They are free and open to the public.

