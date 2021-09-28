JAMESTOWN — The Board of Trustees at SUNY Jamestown Community College have approved a formal statement prioritizing diversity at the college.
“We embrace the varied identities, histories, and experiences of every member of our college community," the statement reads. "We actively pursue diversity, equity, and inclusion, recognizing that we are always learning.”
Daniel DeMarte, JCC president, said the statement is the first in the college’s history and was crafted by a JCC diversity, equity and inclusion task force formed in January.
DeMarte said the goal was to "formalize JCC’s commitment to creating a campus community that embraces and responds to an increasingly diverse and globalized world."
Simone Sellstrom, DEI task force chair, said so much of what people communicate in their daily lives is shaped and informed by identity.
"When we start talking about diversity, equity and inclusion as a college, diversity statements are important guideposts to ensure that we are operating with the identities of our students and employees in mind," she said.
Sellstrom noted that the task force wanted the statement to be accessible to a variety of audiences, show belongingness and inclusion, be sincere, and recognize that learning is a priority of the diversity initiative at the college.
“The approval of this statement by the board marks only the beginning of our DEI work here at JCC,” Sellstrom added. “This work calls for continued conversation and a never-ending desire to do better for our students and campus community.”