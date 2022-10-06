SUNY Chancellor to visit Alfred State for inauguration, Pioneer Walk

Alfred State archers, taking aim during a competition, is one of dozens of student groups to be featured during the Pioneer Walk on Oct. 20.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley is expected to attend upcoming inaugural festivities at Alfred State College on Oct. 20 for Steven Mauro, PhD, as the college’s 13th president.

Dignitaries throughout the region and community members are welcome to attend the ceremony and take a tour of the campus through a “Pioneer Walk” afterwards.

