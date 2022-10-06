SUNY Chancellor to visit Alfred State for inauguration, Pioneer Walk

ALFRED — SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley is expected to attend upcoming inaugural festivities at Alfred State College on Oct. 20 for Steven Mauro, PhD, as the college’s 13th president.
Dignitaries throughout the region and community members are welcome to attend the ceremony and take a tour of the campus through a “Pioneer Walk” afterwards.
Through the Pioneer Walk, guests will see the campus alive with examples of student work in their studies, academic clubs and other ways they enjoy and indulge varied interests.
“We call the center of our campus the college’s spine as it runs along a centerline from upper campus to lower campus and along the way visitors will see student success stories at every turn,” said Dr. Greg Sammons, Vice President of Student Affairs.
Sammons said the Pioneer Walk will show how students pour their time, effort and skills into activities that build leadership skills and enrich lives. The college has 80 clubs, 17 NCAA Division III teams, 12 fraternities and sororities, 10 club sports, dozens of academic clubs, honor societies, and civic engagement projects.
“When we have asked students to participate and show off along the Pioneer Walk, the common answer is ‘let’s go’ and they are eager to be part of the inauguration fun,” Sammons added.
Sammons also is hands-on as a coach for the Archers of Alfred, an award-winning club sport at Alfred State with an indoor archery range and trips for regional competitions. ASC hits the mark by offering students a wide variety of ways to support and encourage student interests. Some other groups showing inaugural visitors their skills along the Pioneer Walk include:
- Alfred State Hockey Club
- Alfred State Voices – Musical Group
- Gamma Theta Gamma Fraternity
- National Org. of Minority Architecture Students
- UJIMA – ASC Black Student Union
A list of success stories by students, alumni and faculty at Alfred State will be spotlighted at the inauguration. More details will be shared closer to the Oct. 20 event.
The Pioneer Walk follows a path from Orvis Activities Center where the ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. and leads to the reception at Student Leadership Center.