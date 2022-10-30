ALBANY (TNS) — A SUNY program that began just before the pandemic has been shut down, a victim of its own success.
SUNY Online Degrees at Scale will be phased out over the course of the next five months, but students will still be able to take college classes online. The seven campuses involved in the program will now take on oversight of their own campus' online offerings, rather than having SUNY run a centralized operation.
SUNY Online was developed to help seven SUNY campuses, including the Saratoga-based Empire State College, offer wholly online classes to adult learners.
Empire State is well-known for its flexible programs, which include in-person learning hubs and online classes, but the goal with SUNY Online was to expand online options further.
"This was a pilot program to help campuses ramp up their online offerings," spokeswoman Holly Liapis said.
It was tremendously successful. It started in 2019 with 144 students. Now it has nearly 5,000 students.
Each student was assigned a "success coach" to help them get started. They provided one-on-one help with applications, as well as teaching students how to use the online school systems, Blackboard and Brightspace. Since most people don't use those systems outside of a school setting, assuring them they would have one-on-one help was persuasive in getting them to enroll.
The help desk is staffed seven days a week. But at this point, the coaches have put together webinars and YouTube videos showing how to use the systems.
Now students will get help at their specific campus, rather than from a success coach.
"The coaching happens on a campus level too. That's where all the services are going to be," Liapis said.
The coaches will not be laid off. They're going to be given other assignments.
"They are going to transition to enrollment for all SUNY campuses, instead of just focusing on that online piece" for seven campuses, Liapis said. The seven campuses in the pilot program were: Alfred State, SUNY Canton, Empire State College, Finger Lakes Community College, Monroe Community College, SUNY Oswego and SUNY Plattsburgh.
She noted that the coaches found ways to recruit a large, diverse student body, especially adult learners, a skill that is needed for all enrollment. And they're skilled at teaching people how to use technology, another crucial skill for new students.
"There are no job cuts. We need them to stay," she said.
The pilot programs is viewed as a success, she added.
"Online offerings went up 50 percent," she said. "The scale has increased so campuses can now do it on their own."
