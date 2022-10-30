ALBANY (TNS) — A SUNY program that began just before the pandemic has been shut down, a victim of its own success.

SUNY Online Degrees at Scale will be phased out over the course of the next five months, but students will still be able to take college classes online. The seven campuses involved in the program will now take on oversight of their own campus' online offerings, rather than having SUNY run a centralized operation.

