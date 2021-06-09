Western New Yorkers should get a good glimpse of Thursday morning’s partial solar eclipse — if they get up early enough.
About 75% of the sun will be hidden by the moon at the peak of the eclipse, which will be about 5:40 a.m. The “sunrise eclipse” will be gone by 6:30 a.m.
The weather forecast for Olean and the surrounding area looks good: Clear skies were forecast for sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.
Never look at an eclipse, even a partial one, without special safety glasses or the sun’s rays could permanently damage your eyes. If you still have special safety glasses left over from the 2017 solar eclipse, space.com says, they’re still good as long as they’re not scratched or damaged. If they are, throw them out.
If you don’t have glasses, you can build a pinhole camera that projects the eclipse onto a light surface.
The sun will be very low in the sky when the eclipse happens, so you’ll need to find a spot that has a clear view of the eastern horizon. Your best bet is a hilltop or tall building.
If any readers get good images of the partial eclipse, they are welcome to send them to the Olean Times Herald at news@oleantimesherald.com.
Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the sun and earth, partially or completely blocking the sun’s rays. The last total solar eclipse was in August 2017, when a narrow swath of the country from West to East Coast saw the sun completely disappear behind the moon for two minutes or more.