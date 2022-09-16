Summer sports camp, swim program a success for Salamanca schools

The participants and coaches in the tennis week of the Salamanca school district’s Summer Skills Athletic Camps, one of the new sports added to the program.

 Salamanca CCSD photo

SALAMANCA — More than 100 students in the Salamanca City Central School District took advantage of the beautiful weather this summer by participating in the second year of the Summer Skills Athletic Camps and Summer Swim programs.

Athletic Director Chad Bartoszek thanked the district and Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday for supporting the camp in its second year as well as reintroducing the summer swim program after several years without.

