Folks in Olean and along the Allegheny River Valley are used to mosquitoes being a summer nuisance — with some years worse than others.
But the summer of 2021, with high volumes of rain throughout July and early August, has been particularly prime for mosquito breeding. Add in the fact that Cattaraugus County’s contractor has had supply problems in getting the larvicide it uses for aerial spraying over breeding hot spots and this summer’s mosquito problem has been downright brutal.
“Tell me about it,” Mayor Bill Aiello said Monday. “I was at the City Cup (softball tournament) over the weekend and that’s all I heard — what can we do about the mosquitoes.”
Ray Jordan, senior public health sanitarian with the county health department, said it was hoped the county’s contractor, Duflo Spray Chemical Inc. of Lowville, would spray larvicide over breeding areas last week. However, Jordan explained, Duflo says it has been unable to get the larvicide from its supplier in Texas.
Olean and other municipalities have an agreement with Cattaraugus County for spraying services during the mosquito season. In the city of Olean’s case, it pays for the service only if officials deem it’s needed.
In 2021, Aiello agrees, it’s needed.
“Some years, if it’s been dry, we haven’t needed” the spraying, he said. “But with all the wet weather in July there has been a lot of standing water, and with the heat, that’s what brings mosquitoes.”
The mayor said the city’s Department of Public Works does have the ability to spray insecticide in some areas from the ground, but its capability is not on a scale that can be provided by aerial spraying.
“We do have to get some relief here because I know it’s bad,” he said.
Jordan explained that the county has contracted to have larvicide applied over breeding areas for many years because it’s the best method for stopping mosquitoes before they hatch and go airborne — free to lay more eggs. The larvicide is also safer than insecticide, the use of which has led to opposition from some residents in the past.
Spraying insecticide is “a very short-lived” solution for mosquitoes, Jordan said, in that it doesn’t address the breeding areas.
Nevertheless, with the contractor unable to get larvicide and the area facing seeming clouds of mosquitoes, would the county resort to using insecticide this summer?
“That’s not something that’s on the table,” Jordan said.
Earlier this month, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, acknowledged that the county was receiving numerous mosquito complaints.
The county’s mosquito surveillance program was suspended in 2020 during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic. The program generally utilizes two college students for 10 weeks during the summer to monitor both mosquito larvae and adult mosquitoes. That did not occur again this summer due to the health department’s preoccupation with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the increased numbers of mosquitoes lead to the increased possibility that mosquitoes could carry diseases such as West Nile virus or eastern equine encephalitis.
Watkins had asked county residents to look around their yard and remove any kind of containers that might hold water and supply a breeding area for mosquitoes. Emptying containers and changing water frequently in birdbaths can help reduce mosquito breeding.
In the meantime, use an insect repellant on your clothing when going outside when there are a lot of mosquitoes, Watkins said. Be sure to wash any repellant you put on your skin and do not get it in your eyes.